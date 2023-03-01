TRIS upgrades TPIPL rating to A- and outlook to stable

TRIS has upgraded the TPIPL’s rating to A- from BBB+ and its outlook from positive to stable. The upcoming THB5.0 billion refinancing debenture – open for subscription in March - has been assigned A- credit rating. With the TPIPL credit rating upgrade the rating on TPI Polene Power (TPIPP) outstanding unsecured debentures has also been upgraded to A-/stable while the stand alone credit rating profile (SACP) is been maintained at ‘a”. The rating upgrade recognizes TPIPL’s impressive operating results with its revenues and EBITDA rising sequentially in the last three years reaching THB50.4 billion and THB13.2 billion, respectively, in 2022.





Rising EBITDA margins thanks to competitive moats evolving from innovations

Both revenue and EBITDA hit new highs in 2022, and EBITDA has been rising to a range of 25-30% for the past three years comparing favorably from the 10-20% range seen in the previous years. With the steady climb in EBITDA, its net debt to EBITDA has fallen to 4.5x in 2022, well below the historical levels of above 6 times. The increased profitability emanates mainly from TPIPL’s relentless pursuit on innovations; such as the strategy to focus on specialty chemicals, significantly boosting the profit margins of its polymer business. In addition, the company’s continuing efforts to cut costs and improve production efficiency have enhanced the performances of the construction material business. Link to TRIS rating here: TPIPL and TPIPP.

