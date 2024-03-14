RUSAL unveils MaxiFlow 2.0, its latest in-demand product

This innovation will enable RUSAL's customers to significantly increase extrusion speed and overall production efficiency. The predecessor of this new product – MaxiFlow 1.0 – has already become one of the most in-demand products within RUSAL's product line.

MaxiFlow 2.0 is the next generation of High Speed 6000 series heat treatable Al-Mg-Si extrusion alloys, aimed at delivering superior productivity benefits over the initial Maxiflow. It was developed by RUSAL's proprietary research centre: The Institute of Light Materials and Technologies (ILM&T).

The homogenization process underwent further refinement, resulting in a more ductile metal microstructure. This enhancement enabled an additional increase in extrusion speed by 10%-15%, providing a substantial advantage cost-wise.

This will drastically improve the process efficiency and productivity for RUSAL customers and enhance their competitiveness.

In 2022 and 2023, Thailand imported 6% of its raw aluminium from Russia. RUSAL thus acts as a key player in Thailand’s aluminium market. The new innovation will be launched worldwide, including in Thailand and other ASEAN countries, and aims to bring efficiency to the construction, automotive, and energy industries.