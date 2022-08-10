Grand launch of Hyde Heritage Thonglor celebrated with planting of 9 trees as a head start to governor’s City-Wide Tree Planting project of 20,000 trees

Bangkok Governor Dr. Chatchart Sittipunt presided over the launch by planting the first 9 trees, a reflection of the company’s commitment to joining the governor’s goal of planting 20,000 trees citywide. The company is a joint venture between three leading Thai and Japanese companies, namely Japan’s top-5 property company Sumitomo Forestry Co.,Ltd (SFC), Grande Asset Hotels and Property Plc. and Property Perfect Plc. The partner companies will continue growing more trees in support of the governor’s green policy.
Top executives and VIP guests participating at the grand launching include Grande Asset Hotels and Property Plc.’s Chairman Mr. Wichai Thongtang, Japanese Ambassador to Thailand Mr. NASHIDA Kazuya, Property Perfect Plc.’s CEO Mr. Sanith Adhyanasakul, Japan SFC’s Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Main Overseas Housing and Real Estate Business Unit Mr. Kenji Inui, the Eastern Economic Corridor Office’s Secretary General Dr. Kanit Sangsubhan, Labour Ministry Gen Mr. Adul Saengsingkaew, Mr. Wacharakiti Vatcharothai, Grande Asset Hotels and Property Plc.’s director and vice chairman of board of executive director Dr. Bhichit Rattakul, Grande Asset Hotels and Property Plc.’s CEO Mr. Vitavas Vibhagool and Krungsri Bank Plc.’s Executive Vice President Mr. Prakob Phiencharoen.
Mr. Pheeraphon Nonthasoot, Executive Vice President, Corporate Branding & Communicaiton, Sales & Marketing, Grande Asset Hotels and Property Public Company Limited,, describes the super-luxury Hyde Heritage Thonglor as one of the best condominiums in Thailand. Ideally located just 250 meters from BTS Thonglor station and 150 meters from an iconic T-One Building which can be accessed by the BTS skywalk, the project boasts an area of more than 2,000 square meters on eight floors earmarked for common areas with 28 functions.
“Hyde Heritage Thonglor also emphasizes service and convenience that’s equivalent to the services of a 5-star luxury hotel through concierge services in partnership with Compass Hospitality, which is on hand to assist residents in various ways according to their needs,” said Mr. Pheeraphon.
In addition, the project also offers exclusive services from Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit, the five-star hotel in the Grand Asset Hotels & Property Plc portfolio, in bringing “On-Demand Service” to the exclusive living experience of residents of Hyde Heritage Thonglor. The services will complement the facilities that the project provides in the common area including a private chef table on the 7th floor with a menu created by a personal chef from the 5-star hotel, space for an exclusive Private Party that makes your important event more special, and a personal fitness trainer and yoga instructor on the 41st floor that will help one achieve the exercise goal more easily.
With a goal to give the best to its residents, the project has brought Japanese construction technology by Japan-based Sumitomo Forestry has brought its construction technology to ensure that project’s quality is up to international standards and maximizes energy saving. In another environmentally friendly move, the project also promotes clean energy through 30 EV chargers for residents, thus helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
“We’ve joined hands with EVLOMO, a leading company in the electric vehicle industry from the United States, in installing the EV chargers in the Hyde Heritage Thonglor. The project is the first to support more than 30 EV Charger stations. It reflects our determination to be a real estate choice of the future for Thai residents who drive electric cars. EVs are becoming increasingly popular due to the government's policy of making Thailand a regional hub of EV production,” said Mr. Pheeraphon.
Situated on over two rai on Sukhumvit Road, the 45-floor Hyde Heritage Thonglor has 311 residential units with prices starting at 11.9 million per unit. The carpark ratio is also 100% (for all units). Unit space ranges from 40 sq. meters to the 358-sq-meter penthouse. The residential project is in a strategic location that is popular with both Thai and expatriates, especially the Japanese. This is because the area is home to famous restaurants, international schools, leading hospitals such as Samitivej and Bumrungrad hospitals and hi-end shopping malls.
Mr. Peeraphon said that “Hyde Heritage Thonglor” is considered one of the most luxurious and elegant projects in Bangkok today. The design in the style of New York’s Manhattan district by well-known architects and designers such as I'LL Design, That's ITH and SHMA helps elevate the lifestyle of the residents to the next level. The project has also joined hands with True Digital Group to bring “Digital Solutions” to the property by partnering with True Smart Living for all parts of the building. This is the first project that uses cutting-edge innovations from True Digital to create a smart living experiences via an application designed specifically for the project.
“If you look at the cost-effectiveness in terms of investment, the Hyde Heritage Thonglor project is second to none compared with super-luxury projects in the nearby area. It has a competitive edge too, as it provides 5-star hotel services at reasonable prices. With its location on Sukhumvit Road combined with all the above elements, the Hyde Heritage Thonglor is unique. And we’re confident that Hyde Heritage Thonglor will meet the needs of buyers both in the country and abroad,” Mr. Peeraphon added.
Get set to experience the highest level of luxury that meets every lifestyle today at the Hyde Heritage Thonglor, a super-luxury condominium in one of Bangkok’s best locations. The project is ready to welcome potential buyers. Interested persons can enjoy special promotions when registering online to view the project with a free furniture package from leading brands worth more than 3 million baht, and on-top discounts of up to 200,000 baht. For more information, call 065-146-5959 or register for special promotions now at www.hydeheritage.com
Published : Aug 18, 2022
Published : August 10, 2022
