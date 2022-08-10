Grand launch of Hyde Heritage Thonglor celebrated with planting of 9 trees as a head start to governor’s City-Wide Tree Planting project of 20,000 trees

With a goal to give the best to its residents, the project has brought Japanese construction technology by Japan-based Sumitomo Forestry has brought its construction technology to ensure that project’s quality is up to international standards and maximizes energy saving. In another environmentally friendly move, the project also promotes clean energy through 30 EV chargers for residents, thus helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“We’ve joined hands with EVLOMO, a leading company in the electric vehicle industry from the United States, in installing the EV chargers in the Hyde Heritage Thonglor. The project is the first to support more than 30 EV Charger stations. It reflects our determination to be a real estate choice of the future for Thai residents who drive electric cars. EVs are becoming increasingly popular due to the government's policy of making Thailand a regional hub of EV production,” said Mr. Pheeraphon.

Situated on over two rai on Sukhumvit Road, the 45-floor Hyde Heritage Thonglor has 311 residential units with prices starting at 11.9 million per unit. The carpark ratio is also 100% (for all units). Unit space ranges from 40 sq. meters to the 358-sq-meter penthouse. The residential project is in a strategic location that is popular with both Thai and expatriates, especially the Japanese. This is because the area is home to famous restaurants, international schools, leading hospitals such as Samitivej and Bumrungrad hospitals and hi-end shopping malls.

Mr. Peeraphon said that “Hyde Heritage Thonglor” is considered one of the most luxurious and elegant projects in Bangkok today. The design in the style of New York’s Manhattan district by well-known architects and designers such as I'LL Design, That's ITH and SHMA helps elevate the lifestyle of the residents to the next level. The project has also joined hands with True Digital Group to bring “Digital Solutions” to the property by partnering with True Smart Living for all parts of the building. This is the first project that uses cutting-edge innovations from True Digital to create a smart living experiences via an application designed specifically for the project.

“If you look at the cost-effectiveness in terms of investment, the Hyde Heritage Thonglor project is second to none compared with super-luxury projects in the nearby area. It has a competitive edge too, as it provides 5-star hotel services at reasonable prices. With its location on Sukhumvit Road combined with all the above elements, the Hyde Heritage Thonglor is unique. And we’re confident that Hyde Heritage Thonglor will meet the needs of buyers both in the country and abroad,” Mr. Peeraphon added.

Get set to experience the highest level of luxury that meets every lifestyle today at the Hyde Heritage Thonglor, a super-luxury condominium in one of Bangkok’s best locations. The project is ready to welcome potential buyers. Interested persons can enjoy special promotions when registering online to view the project with a free furniture package from leading brands worth more than 3 million baht, and on-top discounts of up to 200,000 baht. For more information, call 065-146-5959 or register for special promotions now at www.hydeheritage.com

