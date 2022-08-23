ManpowerGroup Thailand underpins manpower, experis & talent solutions to tackle workforce disruptions caused by Covid-19 

In order to successfully make reforms in such industries as manufacturing, business, service, education, public health, public administration, etc., employers must look to recruit staff with new and special skills to tackle the latest technologies to effectively and efficiently drive their organizations.

ManpowerGroup Thailand, established in 1998, is underpinning its three major brand solutions: Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions to provide a 360-degree service in recruiting permanent, temporary or contract basis talents; delivering impactful outsourcing solutions for all staff levels; visa and work permit professional employment service, payroll outsourcing and ‘outplacement’ program, which is specially designed for any employee who has to go through lay-off or sudden unemployment, among other services.

ManpowerGroup’s Manpower solution is the core of the group’s business and focuses on contingent and permanent recruitment. Experis solution delivers in-demand talent for mission-critical positions within IT, finance and engineering. Talent Solutions helps organizations address their complex workforce needs from talent attraction to acquisition to upskilling, development and retention.

“Through these three brand solutions, we connect people to meaningful work across a wide range of skills and industries and deliver total recruitment solutions including Sales & Marketing, Manufacturing, IT, Accounting and Finance, Customer Service, Medical and Health Service, Human Resources, among others. We use validated methodology and process to enable us to supply the skilled and quality people to meet our client’s needs,” Lilly Ngamtrakulpanit, Country Manager Thailand, ManpowerGroup.