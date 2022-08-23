ManpowerGroup Thailand underpins manpower, experis & talent solutions to tackle workforce disruptions caused by Covid-19
During the past 2-3 years, Thailand faced challenges brought about by the Covid-19 global health crisis. As the world evolved from this crisis, Thailand also needed to undergo a significant transformation in the education system, economy and society, and the fast-changing job and labour market.
In order to successfully make reforms in such industries as manufacturing, business, service, education, public health, public administration, etc., employers must look to recruit staff with new and special skills to tackle the latest technologies to effectively and efficiently drive their organizations.
ManpowerGroup Thailand, established in 1998, is underpinning its three major brand solutions: Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions to provide a 360-degree service in recruiting permanent, temporary or contract basis talents; delivering impactful outsourcing solutions for all staff levels; visa and work permit professional employment service, payroll outsourcing and ‘outplacement’ program, which is specially designed for any employee who has to go through lay-off or sudden unemployment, among other services.
ManpowerGroup’s Manpower solution is the core of the group’s business and focuses on contingent and permanent recruitment. Experis solution delivers in-demand talent for mission-critical positions within IT, finance and engineering. Talent Solutions helps organizations address their complex workforce needs from talent attraction to acquisition to upskilling, development and retention.
“Through these three brand solutions, we connect people to meaningful work across a wide range of skills and industries and deliver total recruitment solutions including Sales & Marketing, Manufacturing, IT, Accounting and Finance, Customer Service, Medical and Health Service, Human Resources, among others. We use validated methodology and process to enable us to supply the skilled and quality people to meet our client’s needs,” Lilly Ngamtrakulpanit, Country Manager Thailand, ManpowerGroup.
ManpowerGroup Thailand is one of 75 offices of ManpowerGroup, the leading global workforce solutions company which helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win.
The Group develops innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talents while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills.
For more information, please check out www.manpowerthailand.com or call 02 171 2399; or email: [email protected]; LINE OA: @manpowergroup.th; FB: manpowergroupThailand.
About ManpowerGroup Thailand
ManpowerGroup Thailand is a wholly owned subsidiary of ManpowerGroup. Established in March 1998, it is a leading provider of solutions and insights for a wide range of industries in Thailand. There is a total of 6 offices in Thailand: Silom, Sathorn, Bangna, Cholburi, Songkhla and Lampoon. The company provides an all-encompassing service including Executive Recruitment, Permanent Recruitment, Temporary & Contract Recruitment, Outsourcing, Payroll Outsourcing, Visa & Work Permit, Outplacement as well as Japanese Service.
For more information, please check out www.manpowerthailand.com or call 02 171 2399.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity - as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality and Disability and in 2022 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 13th year - all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.
For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com.