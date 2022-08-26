Thammasat University Hospital opens the only one-stop-service joint replacement center in Southeast Asia
Upgrading its knee and hip replacement services, introducing robotic arm technology for artificial joint replacement, and using innovations to help relieve pain.
Thammasat University has heavily invested in the “Thammasat Joint Replacement Center,” the only one-stop-service center in Southeast Asia with expertise in knee and hip replacement. It highlights three main benefits of delivering seamless treatment, increasing the accuracy of the surgeons with the help of robotic arm technology and innovations to relieve pain throughout every stage of the surgery under the supervision of a team of medical professors and personnel, and offering the services at an affordable rate. It can also increase the surgical capacity from 1,000 at present to 5,000 replacements per year. This will allow the center to provide services to Thai and foreign patients in the region as it aims to develop the center as a leading joint replacement center in Asia.
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Paruhat Tor-Udom, Director of Thammasat University Hospital, said, “Since the hospital’s establishment in 1987, it has developed medical personnel and treatment technology and gained trust from many patients. We have surgeons who specialize in orthopedic surgery and modern equipment. Each year we perform knee and hip surgery on over a thousand patients. The rising number of aged persons, the higher body mass index, and some occupations that require more use of knees and hips are all factors that lead to more osteoarthritis patients who need joint replacement.
It has been an ongoing idea to build a specialized medical center. “Thammasat Joint Replacement Center” is one of the projects that focuses on excellent and state-of-the-art surgery. The three highlighted benefits include (1) Modern technology using surgical robotic arms to improve accuracy, reduce damage to surrounding tissue, and provide globally-recognized innovations to relieve pain before, during, and after the surgery. This will help improve the patient experience, ensure a quick recovery time of 2-3 days, and decrease patients’ concerns about surgery pain; (2) provide supervision from a team of interdisciplinary medical professors and specialists; and (3) provide an affordable rate. Marked as the first one-stop-service joint replacement center in ASEAN, the center can increase the surgical capacity from 1,000 to 5,000 replacements per year, with a plan to further develop it to be a leading joint replacement center for patients in Asia.
Assoc. Prof. Gasinee Witoonchart, Rector of Thammasat University, said, “Thammasat University Hospital is very proud of the ‘Thammasat Joint Replacement Center’ as it resonates our determination to deliver excellent services in healthcare treatment, rehabilitation, disease prevention, and health promotion to people. We have upgraded the knee and hip replacement to improve the patient experience, provide high-quality and durable prosthetic joints, and ensure comfort and convenience in getting our services.”
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nattapol Tammachote, Assistant Director of Infrastructure Management and a medical professor specializing in knee and hip replacement at Thammasat University Hospital, said, “Thammasat Joint Replacement Center is located on the 2nd floor of Dulasophak Building, Thammasat University Hospital. It provides a one-stop service with a team of specialists, nurses, and personnel who are ready to take care of patients before, during, and after the surgery.
The robotic arm technology enables the surgeons to perform the surgery with better precision, using computerized tomography with a 3D model of the joints. This can reduce errors in positioning the implants in the precise spot and causing less pain after the surgery. However, every surgical patient is different. Such technology will allow the surgeons to develop a customized plan to fit each patient’s unique anatomy, including determining the implant size and measuring soft-tissue balance. It also helps deliver a better result, quicker recovery, and shorter hospitalization time. Based on research studies, robotic arm technology can increase positioning accuracy and precision more than conventional replacements by 50%. Patients will experience less pain and can resume their normal activities and improve their quality of life.”
Those interested can ask for more information at “Thammasat Joint Replacement Center” at 0 2926 9260 or 0 2926 9360 during government office hours.