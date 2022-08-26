Thammasat University Hospital opens the only one-stop-service joint replacement center in Southeast Asia

Assoc. Prof. Gasinee Witoonchart, Rector of Thammasat University, said, “Thammasat University Hospital is very proud of the ‘Thammasat Joint Replacement Center’ as it resonates our determination to deliver excellent services in healthcare treatment, rehabilitation, disease prevention, and health promotion to people. We have upgraded the knee and hip replacement to improve the patient experience, provide high-quality and durable prosthetic joints, and ensure comfort and convenience in getting our services.”

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nattapol Tammachote, Assistant Director of Infrastructure Management and a medical professor specializing in knee and hip replacement at Thammasat University Hospital, said, “Thammasat Joint Replacement Center is located on the 2nd floor of Dulasophak Building, Thammasat University Hospital. It provides a one-stop service with a team of specialists, nurses, and personnel who are ready to take care of patients before, during, and after the surgery.

The robotic arm technology enables the surgeons to perform the surgery with better precision, using computerized tomography with a 3D model of the joints. This can reduce errors in positioning the implants in the precise spot and causing less pain after the surgery. However, every surgical patient is different. Such technology will allow the surgeons to develop a customized plan to fit each patient’s unique anatomy, including determining the implant size and measuring soft-tissue balance. It also helps deliver a better result, quicker recovery, and shorter hospitalization time. Based on research studies, robotic arm technology can increase positioning accuracy and precision more than conventional replacements by 50%. Patients will experience less pain and can resume their normal activities and improve their quality of life.”

Those interested can ask for more information at “Thammasat Joint Replacement Center” at 0 2926 9260 or 0 2926 9360 during government office hours.