Kaspersky: what cyber confrontation looked like in 2022

The story of the year, prepared by Kaspersky researchers within annual Kaspersky Security Bulletin, tracks every stage of the armed conflict in Ukraine, the events that have taken place in cyberspace and how they correlated with on-the-ground operations.

Significant signs and spikes in cyberwarfare in the days and weeks pre-dating military conflict were seen. February 24, 2022 saw a massive wave of pseudo-ransomware and wiper attacks indiscriminately affecting Ukrainian entities. Some were highly sophisticated, but the volume of wiper and ransomware attacks quickly subsided after the initial wave, with a limited number of notable incidents subsequently reported. Ideologically-motivated groups that presented themselves in the original wave of attacks appear to be inactive now.

On February 24, Europeans relying on the ViaSat-owned satellite faced major internet access disruptions. This “cyber-event” started around 4h UTC, less than two hours after the Russian Federation publicly announced the beginning of a “special military operation” in Ukraine. The ViaSat sabotage once again demonstrates cyberattacks are a basic building block for modern armed conflicts and may directly support key milestones in military operations.

As the conflict has evolved, there is no evidence that the cyberattacks were part of coordinated military actions on either side. However, there are some main characteristics that defined the 2022 cyber confrontation: