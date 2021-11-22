United States Partners with Thailand to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

Charge d’Affaires Michael Heath, Witchu Vejjajiva, Director-General of the Department of American and South Pacific Affairs, and Dr. Sophon Iamsirithavorn, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disease Control attended the arrival ceremony at Suvarnabhumi Airport.
This delivery of Moderna doses complements the historic shipment of 1.5 million Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine doses provided by the United States to Thailand in July of this year.
“This new shipment reaffirms our support to Thailand as we stand shoulder-to-shoulder to overcome this global pandemic. While the first tranche of vaccines helped Thailand contain the COVID-19 outbreak, this second tranche will help Thailand reach its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the population by January, paving the way for the country’s economic recovery,” said Chargé d’Affaires Michael Heath.
The U.S.-provided Moderna doses will support Thailand’s ongoing vaccination efforts and boost public confidence as Thailand moves forward with plans to reopen and reenergize its economy. The United States and Thailand have had a special economic relationship since the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Commerce nearly 200 years ago. Today, our economic partnership is even stronger, and the United States is Thailand’s largest export market. The United States is proud to contribute to the Kingdom’s economic recovery by ensuring the availability of safe and effective vaccines.
This latest vaccine delivery builds upon U.S. Government investments in Thailand of more than $1 billion in total assistance over the past 20 years, which includes nearly $214 million for health. In addition to these 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, the United States has provided tens of millions of dollars in COVID-19 related assistance to Thailand since the start of the outbreak.
Working with partners across the globe to end the devastating public health and economic effects of this pandemic, the United States has so far delivered more than 250 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 100 countries. President Biden has committed to getting safe and effective shots in arms around the world.
The provision of 2.5 million mRNA doses, and the millions of doses the United States is providing to neighboring countries, will help Thailand and the region accelerate vaccination campaigns, keep people safe, and speed up the global economic recovery.
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was developed by the American company Moderna, the United States National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). It has received emergency use authorization by the U.S. and Thai Food and Drug Administrations and the World Health Organization.
Published : November 22, 2021
By : THE NATION
