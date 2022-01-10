DTAC teams with Gen Z to forge rulebook against cyberbullying

On the body-shaming issue, the key is that everyone is aware of and respects the diversity in human bodies. Gen Z respondents wanted people to stop criticising others’ appearances and judge people without “beauty privilege”.

They also wanted the law to aid cyberbullying victims after completion of legal cases.

On sexual harassment, they thought that public campaigns against the problem would be useful. They wanted children to be taught to respect others’ bodies, and adults to be good role models who do not harass others sexually.

Moreover, they wanted to raise awareness via the media of problems caused by patriarchy, as well as cyberbullying and violence.



