Buri Ram wellness centre ties up with TAT to offer traditional treatments

The resort also promotes local ingredients, with a belief that food is medicine, in a bid to boost holistic healthcare that focuses on body, mind, social and intelligence, he added.

"We expect that when the Covid-19 situation returns to normal, this will help the tourism sector and local communities generate revenue sustainably,” he said.

Panai explained that the tourism trail starts with paying respect to sacred objects at the Phanom Rung stone castle, built during the reign of King Jayavarman VII.

He said tourists will then visit the Muang Tam stone castle to study the history of Arokayasala which acted as a hospital in the 10th to 13th-century, as well as the production of 1,000-year-old Baray mud cloth and handicrafts made from reeds.

"After that, tourists will go to the Arokaya Wellness Sala at Play La Ploen Boutique Resort. The resort offers accommodation, wellness centre and herb education centre," he said.



"There, the tourists will study, do activities and visit exhibitions, such as blending four types of teas, seeing a doctor for health advice, receiving herbal treatments, such as inhaling steam from herbs containing essential oils, which help improve the respiratory system."