Buri Ram wellness centre ties up with TAT to offer traditional treatments

The Arokaya Wellness Sala at Buri Ram’s Play La Ploen Boutique Resort has joined up with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to give tourists a chance to experience the history of Arokayasala and the use of Thai herbs.
This move will make the wellness centre a new landmark in wellness tourism.
Panai Saichompoo, the resort’s assistant managing director, said the Arokayasala package will include a trip into the first wellness pavilion constructed during the 1150-1160 reign of the Khmer king, Jayavarman VII.
"The Arokaya Wellness Sala focuses on ‘prevention before cure’ with the application of natural science, herbs and innovations,” he said. "Treatment includes Thai, Chinese and modern traditions, as well as a cannabis clinic and a variety of products."
Apart from offering personal treatments, he said the Arokaya Wellness Sala is also cooperating with TAT to prescribe medication that is historically accurate and in line with Buri Ram’s abundance.
The resort also promotes local ingredients, with a belief that food is medicine, in a bid to boost holistic healthcare that focuses on body, mind, social and intelligence, he added.
"We expect that when the Covid-19 situation returns to normal, this will help the tourism sector and local communities generate revenue sustainably,” he said.
Panai explained that the tourism trail starts with paying respect to sacred objects at the Phanom Rung stone castle, built during the reign of King Jayavarman VII.
He said tourists will then visit the Muang Tam stone castle to study the history of Arokayasala which acted as a hospital in the 10th to 13th-century, as well as the production of 1,000-year-old Baray mud cloth and handicrafts made from reeds.
"After that, tourists will go to the Arokaya Wellness Sala at Play La Ploen Boutique Resort. The resort offers accommodation, wellness centre and herb education centre," he said.
"There, the tourists will study, do activities and visit exhibitions, such as blending four types of teas, seeing a doctor for health advice, receiving herbal treatments, such as inhaling steam from herbs containing essential oils, which help improve the respiratory system."
They can also visit the "Diversity of Hemp" exhibition to Mark the 90th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, as well as the "Buriram Food Series", which offers delicacies cooked from local ingredients, including medical-grade hemp.
He added that the food is cooked by the resort’s chefs who have expertise in using Thai herbs and have passed certified food standards.
"Arokaya Wellness Sala is a new project in Play La Ploen Boutique Resort and the resort’s managing director Pornthip Asadathorn has created guidelines to boost the awareness of 1,000-year-old medical treatment and to promote Thai herbs," he said.
"We are ready to welcome visitors and offer treatment under medical experts' supervision to create holistic healthcare and balance in health and standards."
He added that the resort had cooperated with Pakasai Resort in Krabi to provide wellness services that focus on using local herbs found in the South since early this year.
"Those interested can seek advice from medical experts or more information related to wellness services at both resorts," he added.
Arokaya Wellness Sala is open daily from 9am to 6pm. Visit www.arokayawellness.com or Line @arokaya.wellness for more information.
Published : April 12, 2022
Published : Apr 15, 2022
Published : Apr 14, 2022
Published : Apr 14, 2022
Published : Apr 13, 2022
Published : Apr 16, 2022
Published : Apr 16, 2022
Published : Apr 16, 2022
Published : Apr 16, 2022