Tawanchai v Superbon to headline ONE Fight Night 17 

Tawanchai’s ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title will be on the line when the pair headline ONE Fight Night 17 on December 9 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The matchup between two Thai superstars was originally mooted for ONE Fight Night 15 before a torn calf suffered in training by Superbon forced its cancellation.

Tawanchai switched back to the kickboxing ranks on short notice and went on to outpoint late replacement “Smokin” Jo Nattawut in a scintillating featherweight kickboxing firefight at the October 7 event.

The PK Saenchai representative had made his kickboxing debut just two months earlier with a crushing TKO win over Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13.

Immediately after the Nattawut decision was read, however, Tawanchai indicated to ONE commentator Mitch Chilson that restoring the Superbon fight was his next priority. Now, the 24-year-old has gotten his wish.

Superbon is the No.1 contender in both the featherweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions.