UOB Thailand offers exclusive Italy visa application service for UOB Infinite cardholders and Citi premium segment cardholders
UOB Thailand announces an exclusive visa application privilege for UOB Infinite cardholders and Citi premium segment cardholders planning to travel to Italy. Effective today the exclusive benefit expedites the visa application process, providing customers with a delightful experience.
Vira-Anong Chiranakhorn Phutrakul, Head of Retail and Brand, UOB Thailand said “We understand that UOB Infinite customers and Citi premium segment cardholders are avid globetrotters with packed schedules. They constantly crave exceptional dining, travel and retail experiences. Thus, we do the necessary work to enhance their lives, making it easier and more convenient for them to indulge in the things they love.”
Customers with a UOB Infinite card and Citi premium segment cardholders can apply for the Italy visa in the exclusive Premium Lounge of the VFS Visa Application Centre without a prior appointment by displaying their card. They will be exempted from providing any further proof of financial or employment documents.
In addition, customers with a UOB Infinite card and Citi premium segment cardholders can enjoy dining privileges at leading Italian restaurants including Giglio Trattoria Fiorentina, La Bottega di Luca, L'OLIVA Ristorante and Wine Bar, La Dotta, Enoteca and Cantina Wine Bar & Italian Kitchen. They will also receive a 10 % discount when shopping at all nine branches of Rinascente, Italy.
UOB Infinite card is available exclusively by invitation only. Experience the ultimate luxurious lifestyle with UOB Infinite, which offers exclusive privileges such as a red-carpet experience, personalised bespoke service, and an unforgettable first-class journey. Please visit http://go.uob.com/infinite for more detail.