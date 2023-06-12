UOB Thailand offers exclusive Italy visa application service for UOB Infinite cardholders and Citi premium segment cardholders

Vira-Anong Chiranakhorn Phutrakul, Head of Retail and Brand, UOB Thailand said “We understand that UOB Infinite customers and Citi premium segment cardholders are avid globetrotters with packed schedules. They constantly crave exceptional dining, travel and retail experiences. Thus, we do the necessary work to enhance their lives, making it easier and more convenient for them to indulge in the things they love.”

Customers with a UOB Infinite card and Citi premium segment cardholders can apply for the Italy visa in the exclusive Premium Lounge of the VFS Visa Application Centre without a prior appointment by displaying their card. They will be exempted from providing any further proof of financial or employment documents.