Yatai Zone is only eighty kilometers away from the Kunming-Bangkok expressway and 130 kilometers away from the estuary of the port of Indian. India’s India-Thai expressway also passes through Yatai City and the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, which is less than ten kilometers away. She Zhijiang says controlling him means controlling Yatai Sone, which is a strategic point of land simultaneously containing India’s Indian Ocean and the Indian-Thai expressway. The Chinese government is trying to extradite She Zhijiang to China with a general economic case, and She Zhijiang questions its motivations. He says that as long as he is controlled by the Chinese government, it is equivalent to China controlling the strategic location of Yatai Zone.

According to She Zhijiang, In November 2018, the Chinese government arranged personnel and company to negotiate with him several times, expecting him to use the advantages of the Yatai Zone to cooperate with China’s Southeast Asian political strategy. As a businessman, he says he did not want to be involved with politics. After repeated negotiations failed, China put She Zhijiang on a red notice in 2021 and had him arrested in Thailand in 2022; according to She Zhijiang, to force him to accept the Chinese government’s demands.