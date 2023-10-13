Thailand’s first plant-based milk alternative in carton packs with forest based polymers

Moreover, the carbon footprint of the SIG Terra Forest-based polymers packaging material is up to 45% lower than that of a standard SIG carton packaging material. SIG Terra Forest-based polymers are the perfect fit for all types of liquid food and beverages.

Angela Lu, President Asia-Pacific, India and Bangladesh at SIG: “In line with TIPCO’s concept “Good for health, Good for the planet”, a message that resonates directly with the health- and eco-conscious younger generation, the SIG Terra Forest-based polymers packaging material is the ideal packaging choice for TIPCO's "Nature Up" lineup.

" SIG want to offer our customers the best mix of premium quality and sustainability. Our commitment to sustainable products and packaging solutions will progress and we look forward to continuing our close cooperation with TIPCO," she added.

For 29 years, SIG and TIPCO have collaboratively strived to provide products and packaging solutions that align with consumer preferences.

Simultaneously, the companies have maintained a steadfast commitment to sustainable innovation, continuously seeking ways to minimize the environmental footprint associated with food and beverage packaging.

The reintroduction of "Nature Up" in carton packs with SIGTerra Forest-based polymers packaging material represents a significant advancement along both companies' sustainability journeys, with the aim of catering to consumer choices in favour of health and environmental considerations.

Pasit Akkaranunkorranich, CEO of TIPCO Foods Public Company Limited: " For the past 47 years, TIPCO has been dedicated to promoting wellness within society. Our commitment extends beyond offering high-quality products; we strive to understand and cater to people's lifestyles. This led us to develop the 'Nature Up' oat milk series, a delightful and nutritionally rich option that harnesses the benefits of natural fibres and black sesame. This plant-based product, a pioneer in Thailand, is not only healthy but also sustainable, as it is packaged in carton packs with polymers linked to forest-based materials."

By opting for SIG Terra Forest-based polymer packaging material, TIPCO can provide one of the most sustainable packaging solutions without compromising the premium quality customers expect. TIPCO remains steadfast in its mission to drive sustainability as Thailand's leading fruit and vegetable juice manufacturer.