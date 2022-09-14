The first ever Hong Kong art toy exhibition in Thailand: “Let’s Unbox! 2022 Hong Kong Art Toy Story Exhibition, Thailand Chapter”
Showcasing over 300 art toys created by 15 Hong Kong designers at centralwOrld Bangkok
(Bangkok, September 10, 2022) Organised by Innovative Entrepreneur Association (IEA) and supported by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) as the Lead Sponsor – “Let’s Unbox! 2022 Hong Kong Art Toy Story Exhibition, Thailand Chapter” (Hong Kong Art Toy Story Exhibition) will be held from September 9 to 18 2022 at centralwOrld Bangkok, Thailand.
To kick off the exhibition, we are honoured to have Mr. YEUNG Yun-hung, Kevin, GBS, JP, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Government of HKSAR as the Guest of Honour who shared his opening speech in video from Hong Kong. Ms Grace Tse, Chairman of IEA, Mr. Sheung-yuen Lee, Director of Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Bangkok, Mr. Johnson CHIANG, Curator of the Hong Kong Art Toy Story Exhibition and Mr. Felix Ip & Mr. Ryan Lee, Hong Kong art toys designers jointly officiated the opening ceremony today.
Sharing in the highlights video of Hong Kong Launch Ceremony, Mr. Kevin Yeung Yun-hung appreciated IEA’s efforts to organise the Hong Kong Art Toy Story Exhibition in celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the HKSAR and wished all 15 shortlisted designers a very fruitful journey.
This is the first time that IEA leads local art toy designers visiting overseas by organising its first large scale exhibition in Thailand. The exhibition aims to provide Hong Kong art toy designers with promotion, brand exposure and cultural exchanges in overseas markets.
Hong Kong Art Toy Story Exhibition, the first-of-its-kind Hong Kong art toy exhibition in Thailand, designed under the “Let’s unbox” concept with four themed zones. Featuring 15 units of Hong Kong’s hottest and emerging art toy designers from different generations with over 300 pieces of collectable original works spanning the past three decades. Among those original works some of which are museum- and auction-level art toy collections that are rare to view in the market. The exhibition allows visitors in Bangkok to get a glimpse of the development and achievements of Hong Kong’s original art toys since 1990s.
Ms. Grace Tsang, Chairman of The IEA, highlighted, "Although the pandemic has brought disruptions to most industries, the IEA has not stopped to promote the creative and entrepreneurial spirit in Hong Kong. IEA is privileged to bring 15 units of outstanding toy designers to join this first-time large scale exhibition in Thailand and had their extraordinary work showcased to a global audience."
This Hong Kong Art Toy Story Exhibition divides the public area of centralwOrld in Bangkok, Thailand into four zones, namely “Amazing Art Toy Zone”; “Brilliant Art Toy Zone”; “Classic Art Toy Zone” and “Discovery Zone” with super fun and fascinating installations including larger than life-size toy boxes, giant size toy capsule machine and photo-perfect human size figurines, etc. Together with other exhibits of precious photos and magazines featuring Hong Kong art toys of different generation and a dedicated area for interactive photo-shooting with exhibiting Hong Kong art toys, the unboxing journey will immerse visitors in every monumental moment of Hong Kong art toy’s history.
Over the two weekends during exhibition period, designers will conduct talks, autograph sessions, drawing demonstration and art battle with fans in Thai.
The Hong Kong Art Toy Story Exhibition is curated by Mr. Johnson Chiang, the former Chairman of The Hong Kong Society of Illustrators. He said, "Hong Kong has never been short of excellent illustrators, designers and toy makers. In fact, they have produced many classic trendy art toys that swept across the world. It is a rare opportunity for so many local art toy designers and their brands going overseas. This exhibition is a good demonstration of the world’s recognition of Hong Kong’s position as a leading hub for art toys.” He also hoped the exhibition can help acquaint more overseas toy lovers and general public with Hong Kong’s emerging art toy designers.
Four Zones of Let’s Unbox! 2022 Hong Kong Art Toy Story Exhibition, Thailand Chapter:
Amazing Art Toy Zone (Zone A)
Features seven acclaimed Hong Kong art toy designers’ iconic works.
Brilliant Art Toy Zone (Zone B)
Highlights eight brilliant Hong Kong art toy designers to showcase the surging creativity of the newest generation’s art toy brands.
Classic Art Toy Zone (Zone C)
Guides the visitors to discover the journey of Hong Kong art toys’ development from the 1990s with exhibits (some of which are museum- and auction-level collectibles) that are collector’s favourites of some forerunners of Hong Kong art toys, of the forerunners including “Amazing Twins”, “Brothersfree” and “Michael Lau”, etc.
Discovery Zone (Zone D)
Participates by some of the exhibiting Hong Kong designers in person during the two weekends of the exhibition period in a series of extended activities, including talks, autograph sessions, and Art Battle, etc.
An AR interactive photography area connecting virtual and real scenes is also set up to add more interactive elements to the exhibition by inviting visitors to take photos with the exhibiting art toys and then share them on social media.
Event Details:
Date: 9-18 September 2022
Venue: centralwOrld, Bangkok, Thailand (4 4/1-4/2 Rama I Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand)
Admission: Free Admission
Website: www.hkarttoystory.com
Facebook/Instagram/Twitter/Line: @hkarttoystory