The first ever Hong Kong art toy exhibition in Thailand: “Let’s Unbox! 2022 Hong Kong Art Toy Story Exhibition, Thailand Chapter”

(Bangkok, September 10, 2022) Organised by Innovative Entrepreneur Association (IEA) and supported by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) as the Lead Sponsor – “Let’s Unbox! 2022 Hong Kong Art Toy Story Exhibition, Thailand Chapter” (Hong Kong Art Toy Story Exhibition) will be held from September 9 to 18 2022 at centralwOrld Bangkok, Thailand.

To kick off the exhibition, we are honoured to have Mr. YEUNG Yun-hung, Kevin, GBS, JP, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Government of HKSAR as the Guest of Honour who shared his opening speech in video from Hong Kong. Ms Grace Tse, Chairman of IEA, Mr. Sheung-yuen Lee, Director of Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Bangkok, Mr. Johnson CHIANG, Curator of the Hong Kong Art Toy Story Exhibition and Mr. Felix Ip & Mr. Ryan Lee, Hong Kong art toys designers jointly officiated the opening ceremony today.

Sharing in the highlights video of Hong Kong Launch Ceremony, Mr. Kevin Yeung Yun-hung appreciated IEA’s efforts to organise the Hong Kong Art Toy Story Exhibition in celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the HKSAR and wished all 15 shortlisted designers a very fruitful journey.

This is the first time that IEA leads local art toy designers visiting overseas by organising its first large scale exhibition in Thailand. The exhibition aims to provide Hong Kong art toy designers with promotion, brand exposure and cultural exchanges in overseas markets.



