Singha Online named 'Brand with the Biggest Sales Growth' in Shopee Brand Conference 2022 in FMCG Category

Mr Vorapat Chavananikul, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer of Boonrawd Trading Co., Ltd reveals that Boonrawd is dedicated to constantly developing and improving its online channel and e-commerce platform due to the shift in consumer behavior. "Singha Online" will be the platform that provides Boonrawd's consumer goods from beverages like Singha Drinking Water, Purra Mineral Water, Singha Soda, and Singha Lemon Soda, to food and snacks like Masita Seaweed, Pandee Rice, Made by Todd products, and many more premium products.

Furthermore, the company has expanded its e-commerce efforts with Shopee, the nation's leading marketplace, with quality non-alcohol products and snacks to provide convenience for consumers to shop anywhere and anytime and grow the brand's customer base.

Singha Online has won the Top Seller Growth in the FMCG category from Shopee Brand Conference 2022, which strengthens the brand as Thai's favorite beverage and food brand that has provided the best online shopping experience for consumers. The Top Seller Growth is an award for brands with the biggest growth in orders from Shopee, which Singha Online has grown by over seven folds since its opening until now. The brand's participation in Shopee's campaigns has also resulted in a 10x sales growth compared to the average period.

As the leader in food and beverage, channel expansion from offline to online and improving the shopping experience for consumers of all types are crucial to success. The brand will constantly deliver in-trend products, provide promotions, and grow new categories to fit consumers' needs while delivering every single order in time.

