Stories of Thai veterans of Korean War to be revisited in webtoon

The band's name, Little Tiger, comes from the moniker given by the then-commander of the 8th United States Army to recognize the Thai battalion's valor.

The series will be released from EP1 to EP6 on September 24, and then will be published serially every Sunday, by 3 weeks on to 1 week off. The readers can enjoy free trial part of this series by the Center’s SNS and website.

The center also hosts 'K-webtoon exhibition' with Kakao from October 10, to promote this series and famous Korean webtoon in Kakao, at the Korean Cultural Center in Thailand. There will be ‘meetings with authors’ event as well.

"Although there is K-pop fever among young Thai people here, they are not fully aware of the sacrifices made by Thai War veterans and the rice support from Thai government." KCC Thailand Director Cho Jae-il said in a statement. "This realization is what prompted us to launch this webcomic series to make them to remember Thai war veterans. I also hope that this webcomic series promote friendly relations between two countries, and it will be the successful Korean-Thai soft power cooperation."



