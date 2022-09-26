SLEEK EV officially debuts in Thailand, eyes having battery swapping stations nationwide in 2023

The company aims to launch three more models next year as well as establish battery swapping stations nationwide to improve their users’ mobility experience, with the emphasis in their motto of creating a “Lifestyle in Motion”.

Kantinan Tunveenukoon, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Sleek EV Company Limited, said “Today SLEEK is ready to improve the travel and lifestyle of modern people with high-efficiency electric motorcycles with solid performance, backed by comprehensive one-stop service centres, battery swapping stations, and financial services. We are committed to our goal of creating innovation and products that fulfill the lifestyle of everyone.”

SLEEK EV has introduced two models in the home scooter segment namely TYPE-S and SLEEK ONE, which are suitable for city use thanks to their compact size. Meanwhile, in the urban scooter segment, the company also launched TYPE-V and TYPE-V GT, which have more power and are suitable for long-distance travelling. The TYPE-V model features a 3,000-watt motor and 60V 70Ah Lithium NMC battery, capable of speeds up to 80km/h and priced at 129,000 baht. The TYPE-GT V model comes with a 4,000-watt Mid-Drive Motor, reaching speeds up to 100km/h with a full digital display, priced at 149,000 baht.