SLEEK EV officially debuts in Thailand, eyes having battery swapping stations nationwide in 2023
SLEEK EV, a leading Thai-Singaporean electric motorcycle manufacturer, recently launched its brand for the first time in Thailand, aiming to penetrate the Thai market with four models: SLEEK TYPE-V, TYPE-V GT, TYPE-S and SLEEK ONE. Reservations started in June.
The company aims to launch three more models next year as well as establish battery swapping stations nationwide to improve their users’ mobility experience, with the emphasis in their motto of creating a “Lifestyle in Motion”.
Kantinan Tunveenukoon, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Sleek EV Company Limited, said “Today SLEEK is ready to improve the travel and lifestyle of modern people with high-efficiency electric motorcycles with solid performance, backed by comprehensive one-stop service centres, battery swapping stations, and financial services. We are committed to our goal of creating innovation and products that fulfill the lifestyle of everyone.”
SLEEK EV has introduced two models in the home scooter segment namely TYPE-S and SLEEK ONE, which are suitable for city use thanks to their compact size. Meanwhile, in the urban scooter segment, the company also launched TYPE-V and TYPE-V GT, which have more power and are suitable for long-distance travelling. The TYPE-V model features a 3,000-watt motor and 60V 70Ah Lithium NMC battery, capable of speeds up to 80km/h and priced at 129,000 baht. The TYPE-GT V model comes with a 4,000-watt Mid-Drive Motor, reaching speeds up to 100km/h with a full digital display, priced at 149,000 baht.
At the SLEEK launch event, the company also introduced the S Pods and the S Pods Home battery swapping stations. The network of stations will be available at gas stations, shopping malls, restaurants, and coffee shops, within 7-9km apart. SLEEK aims to roll out in Bangkok first, with a target of 225 locations by the end of 2023. Users can use SLEEK mobile application to get their vehicle information, and locate service centres and S Pods stations.
SLEEK EV also announced business partnerships with Bosch Thailand, who will support the SLEEK’s electric motorcycle development, and with Pro Concept Manufacturer (PCM) who will jointly establish a motorcycle assembly and battery manufacturing factory in Thailand.
SLEEK EV has also partnered with Bank of Ayudhya, which operates under the framework of Environmental, Social, and corporate Governance (ESG), to provide loans with exclusive interest rates to SLEEK customers.
SLEEK EV now has authorized distributors in 22 provinces and expects to have service centres and dealerships nationwide within the first quarter of 2023. The company is committed to developing Thailand’s electric motorcycle industry and promoting the use of renewable energy according to its slogan of ‘Lifestyle in Motion.’
