Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University grants honorary certificates to professors and students
Associate Professor Dr Luedech Gridwichai (6th from the left), President of the University Council of Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University, presented the honorary certificates to the professors and students who did the benefits to the university from winning the innovation competitions in various countries.
Assistant Professor Dr Natnaporn Aeknarajindawat (5th from the left), Lecturer of the Graduate School and Consultant of Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University, Udon Thani Education Center, was a leader of the team and Associate Professor Dr Chutikarn Sriviboon (7th from the left), President of the university, attended as the witness of the ceremony.