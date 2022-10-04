Mahidol University, B-52 Capital forms joint venture to develop commercial products

Meanwhile, Piroon Savettanun, chief executive officer of M Med Pharma Co., Ltd, said M MED products are made under good standards monitored and guaranteed by the university.

“We believe that good quality health products must come from good standards and Mahidol is expertized in this field,” Piroon said.

“The strong point of M MED brand is that the products are made with knowledge from innovations and researches of Mahidol. Experts from the university also help us check the standards of the products, starting from checking the quality of raw materials to affirming the products are safe and stored under the MST Standard concept.

“This ensures that M MED products have high quality and they are safe and highly efficient.

”We want to make M MED products a leading brand of health products for Thais no matter whether they are dietary supplements, medicine, medical foods, medical equipment, and medical innovations.”

Piroon added that the press event also introduced the Krachai Plus product, which is a fingerroot dietary supplement under the M MED brand. Krachai Plus is now ready for distribution and other M MED products will come out to the market soon, Piroon concluded.

During the event to announce the joint venture, M MED Pharma also launched the M MED Krachai (fingerroot) Plus product, which is now available for sale. The M Med Pharma will gradually launch more products shortly.

The event also saw Doctor At Home, which is a smart telemedicine platform developed by M Medical Innovation Co., Ltd, introduced to the public. The app has been developed for over 40 years by Assoc Prof Dr. Surakiat Archananuparp to tackle the issue of inadequate doctors in rural areas.

Now, the Doctor At Home platform helps all Thais to access doctors, pharmacists, a comprehensive database of diseases and medicine as well as health information. Using the app is like having a doctor take care of the users personally.

Apart from using the Doctor At Home app to preliminary diagnoses the users’ health conditions when they feel not well, they can use the app to consult doctors and pharmacists online. Other services will be gradually added up to the platform. The Doctor At Home platform will be officially launched in the near future.

More details about MMED products and the Doctor At Home app can be read at www.mmed.com and www.doctorathome.com.