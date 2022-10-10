With electric bills soaring, could solar power be the solution for properties in Thailand
Several investors are looking for solutions to the soaring electricity prices. Could solar power be the solution for properties in Thailand.
Utility bills are soaring continuously throughout the world, not only the result of the price increase on natural gas but also due to the inflation rate. Many homeowners are particularly concerned about their electricity bills, whether it is for their own use or for rentals. While Thailand might be blessed with tropical weather, unlike western countries that need electricity to warm up their homes, in Thailand we need it for the exact opposite. With global travel restrictions now a thing of the past, and markets now returning, there has never been a better time to invest in properties, especially at the moment with the low baht and reasonable prices. But several investors are looking for solutions to the soaring electricity prices. Could solar power be the solution for properties in Thailand?
Phuket may be the perfect answer for those with the available funds looking for an investment opportunity. Thailand is still one of the most popular countries that people choose to visit and relocate to. The Phuket property market is buoyant, and rightly so with all it has to offer, with modern transport links married with natural, tropical beauty and a wealth of history and cultural tradition, all that and the amazing weather, it’s easy to see why Phuket is such an obvious choice. And Phuket may well have the solution to the soaring energy prices with the availability of off-grid properties which utilize solar energy.
100% SOLAR POWERED VILLAS
ECO FRIENDLY HOMES IN THAILAND
Riverhouse Phuket offers the perfect opportunity when it comes to properties for sale in Phuket and their villa development is now 40% sold. The Riverhouse Phuket estate is strategically situated in Phuket’s fast-up-and-coming location that borders the Laguna area and is 800m from Choeng Thale’s chic and trendy Boat Avenue with its cafe vibe, classy restaurants and great selection of boutiques and shops. The airport is also only less than half an hours drive away making this a prime location for holiday makers and investment opportunities alike. The two to four bedroom pool villas are spacious and luxuriously appointed and thoughtfully detailed throughout. Their modern lofty style villas offers a unique opportunity to invest in a 100% solar powered off-grid and eco-friendly home.
The Riverhouse estate also harnesses state-of-the-art technology with a quiet and energy-efficient VRV air conditioning system, a low-energy central desiccant dehumidifying system from Munters, plus Stiebel Eltron central heat pumps for immediate hot water. Fresh water is also pumped up and filtered before being stored in a network of storage tanks to ensure that Riverhouse occupants will never be affected by future climate-related water shortages. not only this but each villa automatically shares any surplus energy with its neighbors, ensuring nothing is wasted. This is achieved with an integrated smart grid solar panel system from Solax Power.
POOL HOUSES FOR SALE IN PHUKET THAILAND
Each villa has its own pool which sits beautifully in a private outdoor garden area. The interior, which can be custom designed to suit your needs, is spacious with a stylish, modern industrial feel. Whether it’s a two, three or four bedroom pool villa, it will come with a fully equipped, European style kitchen, perfect for day to day living as well as entertaining guests. The solar powered, smart grid technology, energy efficient air conditioning and dehumidifying systems, and the sealed 4,000-liter water tank mean that not only are the overhead costs greatly reduced but the long term eco-friendly sustainability of the property is guaranteed.
The spacious pool villas are for sale, with prices starting from around $460,281 or 17.4m baht, are all set in a common green space, the design of which has been as thoughtfully planned as the villas themselves. Small creeks and charming steel bridges are scene setters for the tranquility of the estate, and the surrounding greenery helps absorb heat for the whole development, creating a pleasing and secluded space.
THAILAND’S PROPERTY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN PHUKET
Phuket, with its glistening, crystal clear sea, stunning beaches, outstanding natural beauty and cultural heritage is not only a prime destination for holiday makers but there is an increasing demand for foreigners relocating to Phuket, Thailand to work or retire. The rental market on the island, especially at the luxury end, is therefore very strong. Investing in Phuket properties is a long term undertaking however, recent events caused many would-be investors to put their plans on hold due to global uncertainties. For this reason, rental properties on Phuket are at a premium as demand overtakes supply. Phuket property investment has repeatedly shown itself to outperform other forms of investment, stocks and shares as an example, and an intelligent choice of investment offers a tangible asset and a potential protection against inflation.
RIVERHOUSE PHUKET'S ECO FRIENDLY HOMES
Riverhouse stands out amongst the crowd for many reasons. Its location, its exquisite design and attention to detail, its robust green credentials and future-proof investment in state of the art eco technology are just a few of them. The perfect storm of the low baht, sensible price point and high rental market means that investment in Riverhouse Phuket’s delightful pool villas is pretty much a no brainer.
FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THEIR PROPERTY FOR SALE: