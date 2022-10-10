With electric bills soaring, could solar power be the solution for properties in Thailand

POOL HOUSES FOR SALE IN PHUKET THAILAND

Each villa has its own pool which sits beautifully in a private outdoor garden area. The interior, which can be custom designed to suit your needs, is spacious with a stylish, modern industrial feel. Whether it’s a two, three or four bedroom pool villa, it will come with a fully equipped, European style kitchen, perfect for day to day living as well as entertaining guests. The solar powered, smart grid technology, energy efficient air conditioning and dehumidifying systems, and the sealed 4,000-liter water tank mean that not only are the overhead costs greatly reduced but the long term eco-friendly sustainability of the property is guaranteed.

The spacious pool villas are for sale, with prices starting from around $460,281 or 17.4m baht, are all set in a common green space, the design of which has been as thoughtfully planned as the villas themselves. Small creeks and charming steel bridges are scene setters for the tranquility of the estate, and the surrounding greenery helps absorb heat for the whole development, creating a pleasing and secluded space.

THAILAND’S PROPERTY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN PHUKET

Phuket, with its glistening, crystal clear sea, stunning beaches, outstanding natural beauty and cultural heritage is not only a prime destination for holiday makers but there is an increasing demand for foreigners relocating to Phuket, Thailand to work or retire. The rental market on the island, especially at the luxury end, is therefore very strong. Investing in Phuket properties is a long term undertaking however, recent events caused many would-be investors to put their plans on hold due to global uncertainties. For this reason, rental properties on Phuket are at a premium as demand overtakes supply. Phuket property investment has repeatedly shown itself to outperform other forms of investment, stocks and shares as an example, and an intelligent choice of investment offers a tangible asset and a potential protection against inflation.

RIVERHOUSE PHUKET'S ECO FRIENDLY HOMES

Riverhouse stands out amongst the crowd for many reasons. Its location, its exquisite design and attention to detail, its robust green credentials and future-proof investment in state of the art eco technology are just a few of them. The perfect storm of the low baht, sensible price point and high rental market means that investment in Riverhouse Phuket’s delightful pool villas is pretty much a no brainer.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THEIR PROPERTY FOR SALE:

Website | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | Whatsapp