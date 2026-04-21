Dr Prasert, founder of BDMS and Bangkok Airways, dies aged 93

Dr Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth, one of Thailand’s leading stock-market billionaires and the businessman behind Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS), Bangkok Airways and other ventures, died on Tuesday (April 21) at the age of 93 after undergoing medical treatment for several years.

His body is being laid at Wat Thepsirin in Bangkok. A water-pouring ceremony will be held on Wednesday (April 22) at 3pm, followed by the royal bathing rite at 5pm and Abhidhamma prayers at 6pm.

From April 23 to 28, Abhidhamma prayers will be held daily at 6.30pm, after which the body will be kept for 100 days.