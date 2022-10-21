Great Wall Motor prepares to deliver first batch of ORA Good Cat GTs, reopens reservations for 500 units
Great Wall Motor (GWM) continues to advance its ambition of becoming the xEV leader by preparing to deliver the first batch of ORA Good Cat GTs on November 11 to customers who had booked the vehicles during the official launch at the end of June 2022.
To respond to Thai consumers' overwhelming interest in environmentally friendly electric vehicles, GWM will reopen reservations for 500 units of the ORA Good Cat GT under the “Premiere Deal” campaign from October 28 to November 30.
In addition, Great Wall Motor will deliver 1,200 pending units of ORA Good Cat by the end of the year. This reiterates GWM's commitment to becoming an xEV leader through innovative products filled with cutting-edge technologies that are safe and friendly to the environment to meet all dimensions of driving lifestyles.
Narong Sritalayon, managing director of Great Wall Motor (Thailand), said: "The first batch delivery of the ORA Good Cat GT is another major step for Great Wall Motor to contribute greatly towards a Thai EV society. Since the official launch of ORA Good Cat in Thailand in October 2021, it has exponentially excited the Thai EV industry and constantly been a much-loved electric vehicle among Thai consumers."
“We are ready to deliver the ORA Good Cat GT onto Thailand's roads after the spectacular achievement on its official launch – receiving 500 bookings in only 58 minutes. Great Wall Motor appreciates all customers and Thai consumers for their trust and confidence in our brand, products, and services, and we believe that the sporty ORA Good Cat GT will colour your life and create exceptional new driving experiences. This model will respond to all aspects of the new generation's lifestyles and will win the hearts of Thai consumers, just like the ORA Good Cat."
On November 11, Great Wall Motor will deliver the first batch of ORA Good Cat GTs to the first group of customers who paid a deposit after the official price announcement on June 29. The company will continue to deliver the remainder of the 500 units to customers by January 2023, earlier than the previously announced schedule.
For those interested in buying the sporty ORA Good Cat GT, Great Wall Motor will reopen bookings for another 500 units of this model at the price of 1.286 million baht (after government subsidy and a reduction of excise tax), from 7pm on Friday October 28 until 11.59pm on Sunday November 30, or until all 500 units have been reserved via the GWM app or www.gwm.co.th.
Special offers available in the Premiere Deal campaign include:
◆ Special 1.79 per cent interest rate for up to 48-month financing when 25 per cent of the down payment is made: maximum value not exceeding 23,000 baht (please refer to additional terms and conditions from participating banks and financial institutions)
◆ Free one-year comprehensive car insurance, with a maximum value of not more than 25,000 baht
◆ Free GWM home charger and installation within 20 metres (from main circuit breaker) one time (excluding charger station), with a maximum value of not more than 60,000 baht
◆ Free labour and spare parts for maintenance work according to distance (GWM Pro Service Inclusive: GPSI) up to five times in five years, or 75,000 kilometres (whichever is reached first), with a maximum value of not more than 11,000 baht
◆ Free 24-hour roadside assistance for a period of five years, valued at 10,000 baht
◆ Free GWM carpet and licence plate base worth a total of 1,650 baht
The total value of special offers under the Premiere Deal campaign is 130,000 baht.
Additionally, the ORA Good Cat GT also offers a factory warranty for five years or 150,000 kilometres – whichever is reached first – along with a battery warranty for eight years or 180,000 kilometres (whichever is reached first). The additional 500 units of ORA Good Cat GT available for reordering from October 28 to November 30 are planned to be delivered by April 2023.
ORA Good Cat orders were suspended in April with a lot of accumulated bookings. However, Great Wall Motor has accelerated its deliveries to customers as quickly as possible over the past year. Currently, there are more than 1,200 ORA Good Cats awaiting delivery, and the company will deliver these vehicles to all customers by December 2022.
Customers who have booked an ORA Good Cat must take delivery of their car this year to receive the special offers related to the campaign they received, otherwise it will be deemed that the benefits have been ceded. As of now, Great Wall Motor has delivered a total of 3,427 ORA Good Cats to Thai consumers – 2,965 units have been delivered so far in 2022 (January to September).
Great Wall Motor, as a Global Intelligent Technology Company, is committed to inventing and developing quality products and services through high-technology production processes to meet the diverse driving needs of Thai consumers, while continuing to build a complete ecosystem as well as driving the growth of the EV industry in a steady and sustainable manner.