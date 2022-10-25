Connected Car technology set to transform automotive industry, NTT DATA study shows

1. Make a car brand stand out: Not only being a manufacturer or distributor, but the brand has to take into account the delivery of experience to customers through services to maintain customer loyalty.

2. Integration of new technologies to help analyze data without consulting experts may lead to data privacy and security issues, which may affect the vehicle's functions.

The Connected Car technology can enhance safety and convenience for drivers as it enables monitoring, management and control of the vehicle via a smart phone.

For example, it allows drivers to use an application to lock/unlock the door, start the car, or turn on the air condition.

It also increases safety for drivers by showing car status, tracking car location on the application in an event of a stolen car, and sending out alerts when entering or exiting an area or when speeding is detected (geo fence & speed alert) and when a severe incident occurs such as an accident that activates the airbag, the system will notify the call center automatically to coordinate assistance from first responders.

"NTT DATA sees challenges and opportunities that will enable business partners to overcome challenges and maintain their competitive edge in the industry.

This is why we joined forces with the automotive industry to develop an application, with a telematics control unit (TCU) installed in vehicles to connect users to their car via the application, allowing them to control the car remotely with TCU which comes with a smart algorithm.

This enables automakers to gain insights from driving data to build added value and create innovations for business.

NTT DATA offers a Connected Car technology that covers all the needs of automakers and drivers, from setting usage requirements, project planning, compliance evaluation, monitoring and control of IT infrastructure to deliver quality assurance.

In addition, NTT DATA continues to develop services to bring the automotive industry on the path of progress.

" NTT DATA also fully supports the development of electric vehicles (EV) by providing EV charging platforms to become prepared in terms of technology and services and be able to integrate with EVs or develop EV charging stations to accommodate future demand growth." Hironari said.

---------------------------------------------