“Buddy Mart”, the community’s favourite store model, raises charm of ownership community relations, Makro’s expertise & partners, uplifts community economy

Mr. Ekapol Koosuwan, Project Lead – FR Transformation Buddy Mart Business Partner, said, “Buddy Mart is a community business model which has been developed into a successful formula under the concept “ครบ คุ้ม เพื่อนคู่ใจชุมชน” aimed at becoming everyone’s trusted buddy. What is important is to maintain the charm of Shohuay stores by emphasizing original owership and further strengthening relationships within the community. With the technology and Makro’s expertise in utilizing the data base for more than 33 years, Makro can truly understand the customer needs. At this official opening, we have joined hands with an important financial partner - Bangkok Bank – who assists in investments thus making it possible for Buddy Mart’s business partners to acquire up to 100% loans as well as repay by installments during an extended period of 5 years. This helps overcome lack of liquidity challenges and provides eligibility to take out loans to improve the Shohuay stores.

“Makro’s experience of working with more than 500,000 Shohuay, provides Buddy Mart a significant data base, in-depth knowledge and expertise in adjusting products in Shohuay stores to boost sales. Another focus is highlighting the charm of original ownership of Shohuay for example, leveraging on the close relationship with the community to craft a programme to boost sales at the stores on a continuous basis. In other words, the store owner can rely on Buddy Mart to help manage the store. In terms of community relations which is very important in running a Shohuay store, the store owner will be even stronger than before by using the marketing tools provided by us.”