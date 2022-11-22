Organon continues to drive equality and empower women globally with Her Promise, Our Purpose campaign and new mural

Organon (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a leading pharmaceutical company for women's health, today continued its commitment to empower women globally with the launch of a new artwork as part of the “Her Promise, Our Purpose” campaign. The campaign, held in countries such as the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Brazil, and now Thailand, commissions murals in each market to reflect the unique perspectives of its local artist, unified by the common goal of addressing the unfulfilled health needs of women around the world.

For Thailand, Organon partnered with the Embassy of the United States in Thailand, Ministry of Public Health, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and UN Women to create an artwork under the theme “We are Tomorrow” featuring on the wall of the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Bangkok, Thailand.

The mural was designed and painted by the well known female artist of Thai descent Ms. Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya, as well as U.S. Ambassador Robert F. Godec; Bangkok Governor Dr. Chadchart Sittipunt; Ms. Siriporn Rathee from UN Women; Ms. Patima Hirisajja from Department of Health, Ministry of Public Health, and Mr. Koen C. Kruijtbosch, Managing Director of Organon (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Students from Suan Lumphini School and the BMA Governor’s son Mr. Sanpiti Sittipunt also participated in its creation.

“We are Tomorrow” is a mural project under Organon's campaign Her Promise, Our Purpose, which aims to inspire women around the world through collaborations with local artists through paintings on the walls.