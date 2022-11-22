Organon continues to drive equality and empower women globally with Her Promise, Our Purpose campaign and new mural
Ambassador Robert F. Godec, U.S. Ambassador in Thailand (center), Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok (third from right), and a delegation from Organon (Thailand) led by Mr. Koen C. Kruijtbosch, Managing Director of Organon (Thailand) Ltd. (third from left), attended the event to honor all parties for the Her Promise, Our Purpose campaign.
Organon (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a leading pharmaceutical company for women's health, today continued its commitment to empower women globally with the launch of a new artwork as part of the “Her Promise, Our Purpose” campaign. The campaign, held in countries such as the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Brazil, and now Thailand, commissions murals in each market to reflect the unique perspectives of its local artist, unified by the common goal of addressing the unfulfilled health needs of women around the world.
For Thailand, Organon partnered with the Embassy of the United States in Thailand, Ministry of Public Health, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and UN Women to create an artwork under the theme “We are Tomorrow” featuring on the wall of the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Bangkok, Thailand.
The mural was designed and painted by the well known female artist of Thai descent Ms. Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya, as well as U.S. Ambassador Robert F. Godec; Bangkok Governor Dr. Chadchart Sittipunt; Ms. Siriporn Rathee from UN Women; Ms. Patima Hirisajja from Department of Health, Ministry of Public Health, and Mr. Koen C. Kruijtbosch, Managing Director of Organon (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Students from Suan Lumphini School and the BMA Governor’s son Mr. Sanpiti Sittipunt also participated in its creation.
“We are Tomorrow” is a mural project under Organon's campaign Her Promise, Our Purpose, which aims to inspire women around the world through collaborations with local artists through paintings on the walls.
Mr. Koen C. Kruijtbosch, Managing Director of Organon (Thailand) Co. Ltd., said, “Paintings are a powerful medium for raising awareness and driving social change. We want to create more awareness regarding women's health issues and promote cooperation across many sectors, particularly for access to birth control and family planning. Women should have the choice to make an informed decision about their “planned pregnancy” to reduce “unintended pregnancies,” which is a great concern in society. Organon is committed to working with all sectors to support access to contraception, as well as sharing useful knowledge and information to 100 million women in low-to-middle-income countries – encompassing more than 70 countries around the world by 2030. If this can be achieved, we can prevent 120 million unintended pregnancies, 2.1 million infant deaths, and over 250,000 deaths from pregnancy.”
Ms. Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya shared that “This artwork depicts brave women and LGBTQ communities, looking at the horizon with bright, sparkling eyes. They are creating a new space, an avenue to work for a brighter future together, amidst blossoming flowers and a clear sky full of hope. This mural was inspired by conversations with artists, women, and LGBT youth, who discussed the meaning of perseverance for independent authority, changes, safety, knowledge, respect, and social involvement. These are what we want for Thai women. This mural conveys this vision for Thai society, which everyone can appreciate and support.”
The mural “We are Tomorrow” was completed on November 12, 2022. To celebrate this commitment to women, Organon, together with the Embassy of the United States in Thailand, organized an event to thank all parties involved in the campaign at the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Thailand. The event was honored by the presence of U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Robert F. Godec; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, and Mr. Koen C. Kruijtbosch, Managing Director of Organon (Thailand) Co. Ltd. Organon also displayed the artwork "We are Tomorrow" to the world at the International Conference on Family Planning (ICFP) 2022, held on 14-17 November 2022 at the Peach International Convention Center, Chonburi, to increase awareness of the Her Promise, Our Purpose campaign.