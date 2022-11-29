'Masita' Korean-style roasted seaweed introduces Big Size and 2 flavors of seaweed rice seasoning

Mr Titiporn Thammapimookkul, Chief Marketing Officer of the Boonrawd Trading Co Ltd, announced that Masita will penetrate the seaweed market at the end of 2022 by launching 2 new products: 1. Big Size Korean-style roasted seaweed, original flavor, size 20 grams, and 2. Seaweed Rice Seasoning, size 40 grams, 2 flavors: Original and Korean Spicy to fulfill consumers' needs and be ready to fit the hot Korean trend.

“Masita” has always been the original of the Korean-style crispy seaweed, which is characterized by the use of high- quality ingredients from Korea and no msg. The highlight of the new product is the Big Size of Korean-style roasted seaweed, which is the largest in the market and comes with a full flavor and aroma of sesame oil.

Masita is expected to boost the consumption of products more in line with the Korean food culture, which influences Thai people to use roasted seaweed as one of the key ingredients. For example, they eat roasted seaweed with grilled food, pickled salmon, or make seaweed rice (kimbap).

In addition, seaweed rice seasoning is one of the most popular menu items among consumers, enhancing the taste of any meal or favorite menu as well. For example, you can sprinkle it over steamed rice or ramen, which is expected to suit consumer trends that prefer Korean dishes or home-cooked meals.