Adidas reveals ‘Al Hilm’, the official match ball of the FIFA World Cup 2022™ Finals

Designed from the inside out using data from rigorous testing in adidas labs, wind tunnels, and on-pitch, Al Hilm features the same new panel shape and surface textures introduced for Al Rihla:

CTR-CORE – An innovative core within the ball that is tuned to support fast, precise play with maximum shape and air retention

SPEEDSHELL – The ball’s polyurethane (PU) skin featuring micro and macro textures and a 20-piece panel shape

Utilizing the latest technological advances in ball design, Al Hilm includes the same unprecedented adidas ‘Connected Ball’ technology as Al Rihla, which has proven invaluable in helping match officials making faster and more accurate decisions during this World Cup.

Combined with player position data, the innovation offers Video Assistant Referees instant data, to help optimize decision making for a seamless fan experience. By combining the ball tracking data captured by sensors within the ball and applying artificial intelligence, the new technology provides an automated offside alert to the VAR team.

The ball was also designed with the environment at its heart - all components have been carefully considered, and Al Hilm is the first World Cup semifinals and final ball made using only water-based inks and glues.

The adidas Al Hilm Pro (5,000 THB) and Al Hilm Mini (500 THB) drop on 11th of December, 4 PM and will be available via adidas Brand Center, adidas app, www.adidas.co.th, and LINE: @adidasthailand, Ari Football, Supersports, and retail stores.

To find out more, please visit: www.facebook.com/adidasTH and Instagram @adidasThailand or @adidasfootball. Follow the conversation on Instagram and Facebook using #adidasfootball #FIFAWorldCup #ImpossibleIsNothing and #adidasThailand.