Adidas reveals ‘Al Hilm’, the official match ball of the FIFA World Cup 2022™ Finals
Bangkok, 11 December 2022 – Today, adidas reveals Al Hilm – the Official Match Ball for the semifinals and final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Al Hilm, which translates as “The Dream” in Arabic, follows on from the Official Match Ball of the group stages, Al Rihla, which translates as “The Journey”.
Both balls feature the same technology, engineered to support the highest game speeds as they travel faster in flight than any other World Cup ball. Al Hilm is revealed with a unique graphic design, befitting of an occasion as historic as the final matches of a FIFA World Cup™.
The design is set on a textured gold base color which features a subtle triangular pattern, drawing inspiration from the sparkling deserts of the region that surround the city, the color of the FIFA World Cup™ trophy, and the pattern of the Qatar flag. Bold red accents complement the graphic, reflecting both the generative architecture of Qatar, and once again, the country’s flag.
The ball encapsulates its namesake, Al Hilm – “The Dream”, as it connects to the twilight hours, where the red sky meets the desert sand at dusk – a time when dreams are set to come true under the floodlights of the Lusail Stadium – the stage for the Final.
“Al Hilm represents a beacon of light on the power of sport and football to bring the world together. Millions will tune in from almost every country around the globe, united by their passion for the game. We wish all teams involved in the final stages of the tournament the best of luck as they compete on the largest stage that football has to offer” said Nick Craggs, General Manager – Football, adidas.
Designed from the inside out using data from rigorous testing in adidas labs, wind tunnels, and on-pitch, Al Hilm features the same new panel shape and surface textures introduced for Al Rihla:
- CTR-CORE – An innovative core within the ball that is tuned to support fast, precise play with maximum shape and air retention
- SPEEDSHELL – The ball’s polyurethane (PU) skin featuring micro and macro textures and a 20-piece panel shape
Utilizing the latest technological advances in ball design, Al Hilm includes the same unprecedented adidas ‘Connected Ball’ technology as Al Rihla, which has proven invaluable in helping match officials making faster and more accurate decisions during this World Cup.
Combined with player position data, the innovation offers Video Assistant Referees instant data, to help optimize decision making for a seamless fan experience. By combining the ball tracking data captured by sensors within the ball and applying artificial intelligence, the new technology provides an automated offside alert to the VAR team.
The ball was also designed with the environment at its heart - all components have been carefully considered, and Al Hilm is the first World Cup semifinals and final ball made using only water-based inks and glues.
The adidas Al Hilm Pro (5,000 THB) and Al Hilm Mini (500 THB) drop on 11th of December, 4 PM and will be available via adidas Brand Center, adidas app, www.adidas.co.th, and LINE: @adidasthailand, Ari Football, Supersports, and retail stores.
