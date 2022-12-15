Giant fruit juice company from Taiwan visits PM80, head office of longan beverage 'P80 Longa'

Other PM80’s executives including Mr Chalermchai Mahagitsiri, Chief Executive Officer, Mr Kamolsut Dabbaransi, COO, Mr Jirawat Dechasathien, Managing Director, and Mrs Pranee Wittayaphasit, Supervisor senior management, were also present.

The Taiwanese manufacturer giant has over 40 years of global juice manufacturing and supplying experience. In addition to the core business, the company extends its expertise in juice and beverage through a newly established company, Yun Ding Food & Beverage Co., Ltd., to target emerging global beverage trends such as functional beverages, healthy juices, and Taiwanese bubble (boba) tea.

Today, Yun Ding Food & Beverage offers juice customization, beverage distribution and white-labelling services, bringing healthier and innovative food products to the market. The Taiwanese company’s visit in Thailand entails inspection and validation of the production process of the longan-extract essence (P80 Essence) and longan-based soda (Longa). Both parties formed a memorandum of understanding to expand PM80’s innovative products throughout Greater China and ASEAN regions. Senior executives and sales teams from both companies were seen taking a tour throughout Thailand’s vast number of distribution channels, where the company's products are currently available for sale.