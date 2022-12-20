"Singha", German Embassy continue the "Dual Vocational Training" project to prepare Thai students for working in Europe

Mr. Piti Bhirombhakdi, Duputy First Senior Executive Vice President, Boon Rawd Brewery Co., Ltd., who leads the management of all Boon Rawd Brewery factories, informs that Germany is one of the world's leading countries in industrialization and is also recognized for its high standards of vocational education. Over the past 3 years, Boon Rawd Brewery has worked with the German Embassy, the German-Thai Chamber of Commerce, and the Don Bosco Technological College to jointly bring standards of knowledge to improve skills in vocational education. However, to develop Thai youths in the education system to have the capability to become professionals in the global job market. To get to that point, curriculums have been designed according to German standards along with real learning and working with Boon Rawd Brewery's production plant to ultimately build Thai youths to become more and more talented. And at the end of the course, Thai youths will receive a certificate approved by the German Ministry of Education, which can be used as evidence when applying for jobs in Germany and Europe countries.

This year, the program has expanded the success from the previous year, developing vocational education and training courses in the Mechanic field. Previously, personnel were created for the High Vocational Certificate in Electronic control specialization. This is because it is a field that coordinates with the needs of the industrial sector and that expands in the future to increase the job opportunities for Thai vocational youths. More significantly, the company is also the first Thai private company in the ASEAN to receive Level A accreditation from the German Ministry of Education.