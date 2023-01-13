ManpowerGroup launches guide to 2023 corporate remunerations in Thailand
ManpowerGroup, a leading global workforce solutions provider, has issued a new salary guide that enables companies in Thailand to better plan their manpower and manage costs.
The ManpowerGroup Thailand Salary Guide 2023 provides a wealth of information on various dimensions such as job skills, position levels, and current multi-level employment types and provides comprehensive advice to organizations efficiently and accurately.
The release of the report comes in the wake of Thai labor market in 2023 becoming more adaptable and flexible.
There is an increase in short-term employment, particularly outsourced hiring as firms are grappling with workforce deficiency and employment opportunity growth, especially in the IT field, said Ms. Lilly Ngamtrakulpanit, Country Manager of ManpowerGroup Thailand.
This indicates the need for people with diverse skills in order to stay on top of the increasingly competitive labor market with these current trends.
"It is crucial that companies must be able to assess and develop concrete hiring plans and adopt cost control as well," she pointed out.
Pandemic Disruption
As the COVID-19 pandemic has shattered economies and disrupted lives, the workforce market has also been experiencing changes in various areas, triggering a widespread shortage of skilled workers.
It comes despite many organizations having resorted to more flexible employment and greater reliance on technological tools to strike a work-life balance to attract and retain skilled employees.
Ms. Lilly pointed out that a recent survey contained in the ManpowerGroup Outlook report has found that global labor turnover rates have skyrocketed in recent years.
As a result, the demand for manpower or the employment rate leaped by 45%, especially in the IT and technology careers which have become an important factor in every industry.
This is because organizations need a workforce with these skills to help drive their business forward.
Furthermore, IT is also an important part of working under the 'New Normal,' a hybrid work system, and the transformation leading to a digital working world that pushes the boundaries of the traditional workforce and encourages businesses to respond and adapt in a timely manner to new ways of working.
This clearly requires both IT and technology skills along with soft skills such as communication, teamwork, digital marketing, and analysis which are essential for operational process changes.
Employees and employers must learn to adapt, coordinate, communicate and support one another in this new working style of the COVID-19 era for sustainable success.
Therefore, it is imperative for organizations to be receptive to opinions and offer opportunities for growth in their workplace and avoid employees leaving office.
ManpowerGroup Thailand Salary Guide 2023 is available at this link https://www.manpowerthailand.com/salary-guide-manpowergroup-thailand
For more information about ManpowerGroup Thailand, go to https://www.manpowerthailand.com or tel. 02171 2399 and social media platforms.