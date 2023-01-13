ManpowerGroup launches guide to 2023 corporate remunerations in Thailand

The ManpowerGroup Thailand Salary Guide 2023 provides a wealth of information on various dimensions such as job skills, position levels, and current multi-level employment types and provides comprehensive advice to organizations efficiently and accurately.

The release of the report comes in the wake of Thai labor market in 2023 becoming more adaptable and flexible.

There is an increase in short-term employment, particularly outsourced hiring as firms are grappling with workforce deficiency and employment opportunity growth, especially in the IT field, said Ms. Lilly Ngamtrakulpanit, Country Manager of ManpowerGroup Thailand.

This indicates the need for people with diverse skills in order to stay on top of the increasingly competitive labor market with these current trends.

"It is crucial that companies must be able to assess and develop concrete hiring plans and adopt cost control as well," she pointed out.