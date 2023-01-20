Flagship launch brings Jetts Thailand to 40-club milestone

There’s also a dedicated zone for Jetts’ signature J Series group HIIT classes; an extra-large free weights area with enough space for multiple units of high-demand equipment; a large group exercise studio that can accommodate around 50 participants; and a four-lane, 10m sled track –only the second in the 40-club estate. All of this sits alongside a comprehensive cardio and strength floor equipped by Matrix.

“We’ve hit another home run with this fantastic new club, which opened with 800 members,” said Mike Lamb, CEO of FLG Thailand; the Jetts brand and operation in Thailand is wholly owned by APAC health club giant Fitness & Lifestyle Group (FLG). “We’re confident we will reach our 1,500-member capacity within six months of opening.”

He added: “Jetts is delighted to cement its strong relationship with The Central Group, with the opening at Si Racha following on closely from our 1 December 2022 launch at Central Chanthaburi.“It’s great to see our gyms progressively move into higher traffic zones within Central’s malls, reflecting the value and energy our well-recognised international fitness brand brings to these world-class malls.”

Already Thailand’s #1 gym chain by number of locations, Jetts currently has three more clubs in the advanced pipeline – including one under construction – and plans to end 2023 with at least 45 locations.

“We believe Thailand, with its population of around 60 million people – including around 10 million in Bangkok – can ultimately support 100 Jetts clubs,” said Greg Oliver, Group CEO of Fitness & Lifestyle Group. “We’re excited by the opportunity to serve this growing market, and with the fantastic team we have in place, are ready to seize that opportunity and cement our position as Thailand’s #1.”