“Singha Drinking Water” launches 15 new bottle labels in collaboration with “Toy Story”

Mr. Titiporn Thammapimookkul, Chief Marketing Officer, Boon Rawd Trading Co., Ltd. revealed that besides the development of the product's quality, “Singha Drinking Water” also focuses on the strategy of collaboration, in terms of marketing through many world-famous cartoon characters to continuously build colorful marketing such as My Little Pony, Mickey Mouse, Frozen, and Doraemon.

This year, Singha Drinking Water launches the first campaign of the year by collaborating with “Toy Story”, the world-famous cartoon character under the concept of “Singha Drinking Water: Never Ending Friendship” on the label of Singha Drinking Water, size 330ml., in 15 designs, to spread happiness and harmony to people of all generations across the country.

“Toy Story” is an animated cartoon that has long triumphed in the hearts and minds of people around the world. After all, Toy Story is one of the world's highest-grossing film franchises or sequels and stands as one of the top 20 hits of all time for cartoon characters that have a fan base of all genders and ages and can connect people across generations, which is in line with the idea of Singha Drinking Water as a brand that connects families and children of all ages, moreover with product quality, that provides the highest level of cleanliness and safety, with a smart production technology, the Smart Micro Filter, which is unique to Singha Drinking Water, including a complete development with a focus on the environment, which has received the award for the most trusted drinking water in Thailand from the leading magazine Media.