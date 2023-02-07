Dell Technologies appoints new President for Asia Pacific & Japan

In his new position, Marrs will lead the region’s growth and development across the company’s extensive technology portfolio. He will be responsible for driving the corporate strategy and sales in Dell’s APJ region which includes Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia. Based in Singapore, Marrs will report to John Byrne, President of Sales, Global Theaters and Dell Technologies Select, Dell Technologies.

“I’m excited to have Peter lead our business in this very important region. He has more than a decade of experience across APJ, and a deep understanding and appreciation for Dell’s customers and partners in the region. With his strong track record on delivering results, I am confident that Peter will help shape the future of Dell in APJ,” said Byrne.

“The opportunities in APJ are immense, and I’m thrilled to lead Dell business in the region,” said Marrs. “We have a talented team, strong portfolio of solutions and a culture that fosters innovation. We are well placed to help our customers and partners in APJ succeed on their digital transformation journeys, and drive our growth in the region.”