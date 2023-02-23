“Delight in the Unexpected” with Marriott Bonvoy’s latest promotion that allows members to earn twice for each night

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program, invites members to explore Marriott Bonvoy’s expansive portfolio of brands while getting the most out of the program. The latest global promotion, launching today, makes it easier and faster to achieve Elite status and accumulate valuable points.

Registered Marriott Bonvoy members can earn 1,000 bonus points and one bonus Elite Night Credit for each eligible paid night stayed during the promotion earning period from February 7 to April 23, 2023. Registration is open today until April 9, 2023.

Bonus points can be redeemed for endless experiences within the Marriott Bonvoy travel program -- from free nights within the unrivaled brand portfolio, to once-in-a-lifetime Marriott Bonvoy Moments, to bringing the hotel experience home with exclusive products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques.

Bonus Elite Night Credits make each night of a stay count twice, allowing registered members to reach higher Marriott Bonvoy membership tiers more quickly. This promotion puts Silver Elite status in reach after staying five nights and Platinum Elite status in reach after staying 25 nights during the promotional earning period.