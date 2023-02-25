PLUS Dental Clinic proudly presents proficient Orthodontic Treatments aiming to make people smile brightly

Damon Braces

For those who want to achieve straighter teeth quickly, Damon braces are a great option. These braces have a specialized frame designed specifically for orthodontic treatment, which means they don't require the use of rubber bands. This results in faster movement of teeth, with less frequent visits to the dentist required. However, due to the specialized frame and technology, Damon braces tend to have a higher cost than traditional braces. They are suitable for working individuals who have busy schedules and want to achieve a polished and elegant look.

Pros

They tend to be more comfortable than traditional braces, as they put less pressure on the teeth.

Damon braces require fewer adjustments than traditional braces, which means fewer appointments and less discomfort.

They can produce a more aesthetic outcome and treatment time can be shorter than traditional braces

They may be suitable for a wide range of patients, from mild to moderate to complex cases.

Cons

Damon braces can be more expensive than traditional braces.

They may be more delicate than traditional braces and require extra care.



Ceramic Braces

Ceramic braces are a type of braces that are similar to traditional metal braces in function, but differ in appearance. They are designed to blend in with your natural tooth color, making them less noticeable on the teeth. They are suitable for people who want to straighten their teeth but prefer a more subtle look. Keep in mind that ceramic braces tend to be more expensive than metal braces due to the specialized materials used. They also require regular adjustments, just like metal braces.

Pros

Ceramic braces are similar to metal braces but less visible as the brackets are made of clear or tooth-colored ceramic.

They blend well with natural teeth, making them less noticeable than metal braces.

They can be a good option for people who are conscious about their appearance.

Cons

Ceramic braces may require more maintenance than metal braces, and can be more fragile.

They can stain more easily than metal braces, so they may not be suitable for people who consume a lot of staining foods and drinks.

The cost can be more expensive than other braces.

They may require more frequent adjustments and the braces may not as strong as metal braces.

They can cause more irritation to the soft tissue of the mouth, such as the cheeks and gums.



AOSC Orthodontic Braces

AOSC orthodontic braces are a specialized type of orthodontic appliance that are designed to enhance tooth movement. They use double rubber bands which makes them suitable for teenagers or people who like to have the option to choose from two different colors of rubber bands when making adjustments. They are also a good option for individuals with complex dental issues. These braces tend to be more expensive than metal braces.

Pros

AOSC orthodontic braces can reduce the overall treatment time, as it can accelerate the movement of the teeth.

They can be effective for severe misalignment cases that traditional braces alone may not be able to correct.

They can improve the overall aesthetic outcome of the treatment.

Cons

AOSC orthodontic braces are a more invasive treatment option, as it involves a surgical procedure.

They may require a longer recovery time than traditional braces alone.

They can cost more expensive than traditional braces.



Invisalign Clear Braces

Invisalign clear braces are a popular choice among celebrities and individuals whose careers place a strong emphasis on the appearance of their smile. These braces require a special scanning and X-ray process in order to create custom-fit aligners, which can drive up the overall cost. Additionally, the braces are more expensive than other types of braces as they are imported from abroad.

Pros

Invisalign Clear braces are virtually invisible, making them a good option for people who are conscious about their appearance.

They are removable, which makes it easy to clean teeth and gums, and eat whatever you want.

They are comfortable to wear, as there are no metal brackets or wires to irritate the soft tissue of the mouth.

Cons

Invisalign Clear braces can be more expensive than traditional braces.

They require a significant commitment to wear them, as they must be worn for at least 22 hours a day to be effective.





