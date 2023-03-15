ONE Lumpinee 9 full card revealed.

“The Immortal” defends his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title in a highly anticipated rematch against Sinsamut at ONE Lumpinee 9 on Friday, March 17, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Eersel added the Muay Thai strap to his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title with a razor-thin split decision win over “Aquaman” at ONE Fight Night 3 back in October.

After an incredible back-and-forth battle, both fighters could have made a solid case to claim victory, but in the end the judges sided with Eersel.

The competitive nature of the bout has prompted ONE to order a rematch between the pair at the mecca of Muay Thai.