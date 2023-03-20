Good for the health, pleasing to the taste buds

The launch of Almond Koka in Thailand comes on the heels of the release of Pocky Wholesome, a premium Pocky product featuring a whole-wheat mixed biscuit stick, and Sunao, Glico's zero sucrose ice cream. Thailand is the first Southeast Asian country to which Glico is bringing its popular Almond Koka. The confectionery and ice-cream products under the Glico brand have been well-loved by consumers of all ages and genders for a long time in Thailand.

"We have observed a health trend where people are turning to plant-based or cereal milk such as almond milk and the market for plant-based milk in Thailand is continuing to grow. Recent studies commissioned by Nielsen and Euromonitor suggest that the current plant-based milk or cereal milk market, excluding soy milk, was worth over Bt960 million in 2022 and is projected to reach Bt3 billion in 2026. The company sees an opportunity to break into the market by introducing its Almond Koka, the best-selling almond milk brand in Japan with a market share of about 90% to the Thai market. The target market includes people of all ages and genders, health enthusiasts, and those who are lactose or cow's milk intolerant," Chalermpong added.

"The launch depends on 2 factors, 'Taste' – whether Thai consumers like this or not and 'Price' – the amount Thai consumers will accept for this type of product. Almond milk is the largest group of plant milks, with almost 70% of the market share. What we need is to be a market leader in Thailand. We have plans to bring the same product to the market in Southeast Asia. Currently, it is being sold in Mainland China and Taiwan and has proved a success in both."