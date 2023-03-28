Ministry of Crab Bangkok launches new specials just for Thailand!

One of the new Thai specials from Chef Dharshan is Kraphao Crab (THB 490), taking its inspiration from the classic stir-fry of holy basil and vegetables, and using de-shelled mud crab meat with garlic, chilli and Thai basil. See how the fishy, briny taste of the crab adds a succulent new dimension to this greatly loved Thai dish!

Another of Chef Dharshan’s creations inspired by Thai street food is Spicy Thai Basil Crab (price based on crab size selected), in which fresh mud crab and an aromatic Thai basil sauce are artfully combined into a bold and flavourful dish.

Also new is the lunchtime Crab Pot special that is based upon the way in which crabs are caught. A trio of 350g mud crabs are steamed and chilled, and then served with four signature sauces, namely black pepper, olive oil with garlic and chilli, Thai seafood sauce, and a warm butter sauce. This is the perfect dish to share for lunch! Limited quantities are available daily for lunch only, and it is advisable to reserve in advance. Price for two is THB 1,300++ per person. Why not make this an extra sparkling lunch by adding a free flow of prosecco at THB 2,999++ per person only!

Opening hours are Tuesday to Sunday. Lunch is from 12:00 pm to 2:30 pm, and dinner is from 5:00 pm to 11:30 pm. Closed every Monday. Three private dining rooms are available for a group of 6 to 25 guests.

Reservations are essential, call 098-598-6554 to make a booking.