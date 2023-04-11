Marriott International hosts “Women in Leadership” event to empower associates and #Embraceequity

In celebration of this year’s International Women’s Day and its theme of #EmbraceEquity, Marriott International has hosted an event in Bangkok that highlighted the power of strong female leadership and encouraged young women to follow their dreams.

Staged at W Bangkok on 27th March 2023, the “Women in Leadership” event heard from six women who hold senior management roles in traditionally male-dominated industries. This impressive panel shared their personal stories with an audience of Marriott associates, including junior team members who are currently being mentored as part of the Marriott Buddies’ Group.

Organized by the Women’s Ambassador Network, under the Marriott Thailand Business Council, this important occasion formed part of Marriott’s Women In Leadership (WIL) program, which strives to achieve equality, diversity and inclusivity in the workplace.

Panelists included Somika Phagapasvivat, Partner at Baker McKenzie, the global leading law firm; Dr. Sutisophan Chuaywongyart, CEO & Partner of Slingshot Group, which offers leadership development services to companies; Khun Supanee Anuwongworavet, Deputy Managing Director- Marketing and Operations of Microsoft, the global technology giant; Khun Utumporn Viranuvatti, Head of Securities Services, Markets & Securities Service at HSBC Thailand, the leading international bank in Thailand; Khun Chawana Keeratiyutamonkul, Managing Director at CJ WORX, Asia-renowned advertising agency; Chanisda (Dena) von der Luehe, a founder of STEM Like Her, a student-led organization dedicated to empowering and supporting women.