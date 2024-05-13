Cybercriminals continue breaching business passwords in SEA

Global cybersecurity company Kaspersky reports blocking more than 61M Bruteforce attacks eyeing businesses in Southeast Asia (SEA) last year.

From the period of January to December 2023, a total of 61,374,948 Bruteforce.Generic.RDP.* were detected and foiled by Kaspersky B2B products installed in companies of various sizes in the region.

A Bruteforce attack is a method for guessing a password or an encryption key that involves systematically trying all possible combinations of characters until a correct one is found. A successful Bruteforce attack allows an attacker to obtain valid user credentials.

Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) is Microsoft’s proprietary protocol, providing a user with a graphical interface to connect to another computer through a network. RDP is widely used by both system administrators and less technical users to control servers and other PCs remotely.

A Bruteforce.Generic.RDP.* attack attempts to find a valid RDP login/password pair by systematically checking all possible passwords until the correct one is found.

A successful Bruteforce.Generic.RDP.* attack allows an attacker to gain remote access to the targeted host computer.