Thailand celebrates 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Lithuania

Mrs. Nualphan Lamsam, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Lithuania in Bangkok, on 29 March 2023 led a reception to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of the founding and independence of the Republic of Lithuania on 16 February 2023, and the 105th anniversary of the Restoration of the State of Lithuania. The occasion also commemorated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Lithuania.

The celebrations at Muang Thai Insurance offices was honored by H.E. Mr. Sanan Angubolkul, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, representatives from Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr. Darius GAIDYS, Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to Singapore and spouse, Ambassadors residing in Thailand and joined by Lithuanians residing in Thailand. Mrs. Nualphan Lamsam gave a speech on the history of relations between the Republic of Lithuania and Thailand based on mutual trust and sustainability in the fields of trade, investment and economy.