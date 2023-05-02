Siam Piwat forges ahead with retail business expansion through giant online platforms overseas to foster growth for Thai brands on the global stage

1. Siam Piwat has ventured into the Chinese e-commerce market by having ICONCRAFT products featured for sale on Weibo, China’s largest social media platform, and Taobao, the largest e-commerce platform in the Asia-Pacific region, and promoting the products livestreaming for the first time ever.

2. Siam Piwat has made a foray into cross-border e-commerce by introducing products from three brands: ICONCRAFT, Ecotopia, and JUNGSAEMMOOL, through Shopee International Platform and LAZgoGlobal to expand the customer base in Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

Ms. Usara Yongpiyakul, Chief Executive Officer - Retail Business Group, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., said “Our target this year is to grow our sales by 30% and we aim to introduce more Thai brands to the global market, especially through online platforms with high potential and growth in order to penetrate the affluent customer base overseas. Following the successful expansion towards Malaysia, Taiwan, and Japan through various collaborations in the previous year, we are seeking to enter into a large market like China this year. To achieve this, our strategies include launching a debut with popular products that encapsulate the essence of Thainess from ICONCRAFT and creating novel shopping experiences by having key opinion leaders (KOLs) promoting the products via livestreaming on Weibo and Taobao to better reach the target group. The first livestream, which was conducted late 2022, was met with spectacular reception, garnering over 270,000 viewers during the livestream and achieving the sales target in only one hour.”