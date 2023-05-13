Adidas and Juventus unveil 2023/24 home jersey

Hero to the shirt’s design is a celebration of the unmistakable Juventus black and white stripes – that instantly evoke a sense of pride and unity between player and fans. The pattern, which since 1903 has been a visual shorthand for the club, is recoded this season from the previous triangular pattern and retold through the brushed stroke finish that replicates the unique patterning of a zebra. The technique is applied to evoke the individuality and artistry of the players on pitch, while the tongue-in-cheek nod to the equally iconic zebra markings speak to the impactful black and white stripes pattern.

The bold graphic that runs across the jersey is completed by contrasting yellow detailing. The colour, that draws inspiration from legendary jerseys of the past, is featured throughout key parts of the design from the badge and sponsor markings to the three stripes that adorn the shoulders, creating a jersey rooted in the club’s heritage, yet unmistakably modern by design.

The on-field version of the shirt is constructed using materials and textures to help keep players feeling cool with HEAT.RDY technology, optimized to keep players feeling comfortable while performing on the biggest stage. The version of the jersey for the fans features AEROREADY technology, which uses sweat-wicking or absorbent materials to keep the body feeling dry.