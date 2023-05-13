Adidas and Juventus unveil 2023/24 home jersey
Bangkok, 12th May 2023 – Today, adidas reveals the Juventus home kit for the 2023/24 season. Created for the club’s new generation of supporters, the jersey evolves the kit’s iconic design with an unexpected graphic and bold technologies – all while remaining true to the distinctive DNA of Juventus.
Hero to the shirt’s design is a celebration of the unmistakable Juventus black and white stripes – that instantly evoke a sense of pride and unity between player and fans. The pattern, which since 1903 has been a visual shorthand for the club, is recoded this season from the previous triangular pattern and retold through the brushed stroke finish that replicates the unique patterning of a zebra. The technique is applied to evoke the individuality and artistry of the players on pitch, while the tongue-in-cheek nod to the equally iconic zebra markings speak to the impactful black and white stripes pattern.
The bold graphic that runs across the jersey is completed by contrasting yellow detailing. The colour, that draws inspiration from legendary jerseys of the past, is featured throughout key parts of the design from the badge and sponsor markings to the three stripes that adorn the shoulders, creating a jersey rooted in the club’s heritage, yet unmistakably modern by design.
The on-field version of the shirt is constructed using materials and textures to help keep players feeling cool with HEAT.RDY technology, optimized to keep players feeling comfortable while performing on the biggest stage. The version of the jersey for the fans features AEROREADY technology, which uses sweat-wicking or absorbent materials to keep the body feeling dry.
The Juventus home jersey both Authentic and Replica versions will be available for purchase for 4,600 THB and 2,900 THB (respectively) from today at adidas Brand Center, adidas Sports Performance, adidas application, adidas online store www.adidas.co.th, LINE Shopping: @adidasthailand, and Ari Football. And for Supersports and other leading participating stores on May 26th, 2023.
For more information on the adidas Football Collective x Common Goal Partnership, please visit Instagram @adidasThailand, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/adidasTH or follow Hashtag #adidasfootball #adidasThailand.