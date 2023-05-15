“RBSO European Tour 2023” brings to the world’s three prestigious musical halls the royal composition by HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya

“RBSO European Tour 2023” starts at Musikverein, Vienna on May 18; Herkulessaal, Munich on 20; and, La Seine Musicale, Paris. The orchestra is conducted by Maestro Michel Tilkin—a renown Belgian conductor and Music Director of RBSO since 2018. Joining as soloists in the royal compositions are: Niklas Liepe, violin, on Concerto for Violin and Orchestra; and, Titos Gouvelis, piano, on Le Mariage de Minuit – Fantaisie pour piano et orchestre. The repertoire also includes Smetana’s Vltava and Dvořák’s Symphony no. 8.

The musical compositions of HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya embody the classical contemporary music, which concentrates on the program music genre. Each composition is characterized by different arrays of tone color from sweet romance to robust sounds, from traditional tunes to exotic airs, whilst strictly following classical and traditional formats of musical arrangement. Her Royal Highness’ inspiration for musical composition has derived from her collective memories, experiences, observation, impression, contemplation and consideration over the dynamic works and diverse missions through which she has involved over years. Her passion in the dressage, artistic creation of textile, and haute couture design has also associated immensely to her musical composition.