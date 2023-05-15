UOB Thailand launches new cards campaign featuring strategic partnerships with over 40 established global and regional brands in travel, dining and retail

The campaign highlights the Bank’s strengthened card propositions and its dedication to offering the best privileges and deals for all that its customers love. Referencing cardholders’ spending patterns over the past year, UOB has identified travel, dining, and retail as being closest to customers’ hearts, and has boosted its offerings in the three categories through regional partnerships with many established brands.

Mrs Vira-Anong Chiranakhorn Phutrakul, Head of Retail and Brand, UOB Thailand, said, "We're dedicated to providing exceptional customer experiences that cater to their unique needs and preferences. Our globally-informed local expertise delivers tailored banking services that can't be matched anywhere else."

UOB Thailand's commitment to its customers is further evidenced by its strong growth trajectory in the credit card business, the largest segment of its retail arm. Total credit card billings grew by over 30 per cent in the first quarter this year when compared to the same period last year. Majority of the lifestyle spending is contributed by travel, dining and shopping categories.

Mr Tearavath Trirutdilokkul, Head of Card Payment & Unsecured Products, UOB Thailand, said "Our retail banking business has shown steady growth, clearly demonstrating the effectiveness of our well-planned strategies. We expect to see continued growth in the revenue of our retail banking business as we remain dedicated offering our customers an unparalleled banking experience that stands out from the rest.”