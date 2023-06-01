GQ takes a stand against smelly feet with innovative odor-blocking socks

Bangkok, Thailand – (June 1, 2023) - GQ Apparel, the tech apparel brand synonymous with creativity and innovation, proudly introduces its groundbreaking product line, the GQ SMELLBLOCK™ Socks, aimed at combating the pervasive issue of foot odor in Thailand. Leveraging valuable insights gathered from Thai consumers, GQ Apparel has developed an exceptional range of odor-blocking socks that not only eliminate unpleasant smells but also address various common sock-related discomforts.

Following the viral success of the Kai Yen phenomenon, GQ Apparel once again takes the lead in combining fashion with innovation, voluntarily tackling the persistent problem of foot odor faced by many Thai people. The GQ SMELLBLOCK™ Socks represent a game-changing solution that promises to transform lives by ensuring fresh and odor-free feet during important moments that matter the most.

GQ's new video ad campaign, "Don't let odor kick you in the face," consists of six captivating episodes that directly confront the issue of smelly feet. By courageously addressing situations that were previously left unspoken in public discourse, such as dining out, engaging in sports activities, or simply spending time at home, these hilarious commercials resonate with both men and women, capturing the attention of viewers across the country.