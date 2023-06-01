GQ takes a stand against smelly feet with innovative odor-blocking socks
Tech apparel brand is launching the viral campaign “Don’t Let Odor Kick You in the Face” in Thailand.
Bangkok, Thailand – (June 1, 2023) - GQ Apparel, the tech apparel brand synonymous with creativity and innovation, proudly introduces its groundbreaking product line, the GQ SMELLBLOCK™ Socks, aimed at combating the pervasive issue of foot odor in Thailand. Leveraging valuable insights gathered from Thai consumers, GQ Apparel has developed an exceptional range of odor-blocking socks that not only eliminate unpleasant smells but also address various common sock-related discomforts.
Following the viral success of the Kai Yen phenomenon, GQ Apparel once again takes the lead in combining fashion with innovation, voluntarily tackling the persistent problem of foot odor faced by many Thai people. The GQ SMELLBLOCK™ Socks represent a game-changing solution that promises to transform lives by ensuring fresh and odor-free feet during important moments that matter the most.
GQ's new video ad campaign, "Don't let odor kick you in the face," consists of six captivating episodes that directly confront the issue of smelly feet. By courageously addressing situations that were previously left unspoken in public discourse, such as dining out, engaging in sports activities, or simply spending time at home, these hilarious commercials resonate with both men and women, capturing the attention of viewers across the country.
George Hartel, Chief Marketing Officer of GQ Apparel, elaborated on the brand's product launch strategy, stating, "At the heart of our innovation lies our commitment to understanding the needs and pain points of Thai consumers. We spent over a year delving into the challenges faced by sock wearers, particularly concerning foot odor, and used these invaluable insights to develop the GQ SMELLBLOCK™ Socks. This innovative footwear not only effectively eliminates foot odor but also addresses other common sock-related issues, such as slippage, discomfort, inadequate ventilation, and fatigue during physical activities or extended walks."
The GQ SMELLBLOCK™ Socks are not just ordinary socks but a revolutionary line of odor-blocking footwear. Designed to keep feet fresh and comfortable with every step, these socks tackle the often overlooked issue of foot odor. GQ empowers individuals to confidently remove their shoes in any situation, thanks to the socks' exceptional odor-blocking capabilities.
The GQ SMELLBLOCK™ Socks are available in three collections – Every Day, Work Day, and Sport Day – to cater to diverse needs, with specific features designed for each style of socks specific pain points. With seven unique styles across the three models, GQ provides an array of options to suit every individual's preferences.
Experience the ultimate innovation in sock technology today. Visit GQ stores nationwide or browse online to explore the entire range of GQ SMELLBLOCK™ Socks, and take the first step towards confident, odor-free feet.
Watch full vdo https://youtu.be/RIN_zAIj-wo
Buy now at GQ stores or click https://gqsize.link/KCLYjv