LINE announces the winners of LINE Thailand Awards 2022

● CP ALL Public Company Limited has won the Best LINE OA of the Year award for their CP ALL 7-Eleven LINE OA, demonstrating the highest target reach and performance of LINE Official Account (OA) usage throughout the year. This reflects a strategic initiative to transition the convenience store shopping experience to a new-era service via chats on LINE OA, meeting the needs of consumers across Thailand in a precise manner. By continuously engaging consumers in all communications, activities and services offered on LINE OA, CP ALL has significantly migrated the retail commerce landscape in Thailand onto the LINE platform.

● The Social Security Office clinched the Best Sticker of the Year award for their 'Aom Suk Lae Aun Jai Huang Yai Khun' sticker set, boasting the most downloads of the year. The creation of the characters 'Nong Aom Suk' and 'Nong Aun Jai' in LINE sticker form has mirrored and enhanced the organisation's image in a highly memorable way. Members can apply these stickers to communicate feelings and express concern for those around them on the appropriate occasions. This represents a public sector unit that has adopted digital means for creative and effective communication adeptly, successfully raising public awareness on a large scale.

● Lazada Ltd. secured the Best Display Advertising of the Year award, recording the highest click-through rates throughout the year. This achievement stems from an outstanding and effective advertising strategy. The strategy incorporates the segmentation of product categories, tailored to align with the interests of each target group. By advertising through various placements on LINE for maximum reach, coupled with meticulously planned and ongoing advertising schedules, it ensures that timely messages are delivered accurately to the respective target audiences. These efforts have led to impressive marketing results amidst fierce competition in the e-commerce market.

● Coca-Cola (Thailand) Ltd. won the 'Best LINE Ads Campaign of the Year' award, with its 'Coke Refresh Every Break' campaign, establishing itself as the leading brand in the food and beverage industry with the most engaging campaign of the year. The strategy involved intelligently identifying the primary target group for the advertisements before broadening awareness. This, combined with captivating concepts and advertisements, which drew attention and created appeal, extended access to various information post-viewing, which was well-designed for impact. Consequently, this campaign achieved the highest reach statistics and click-through rates via LINE Ads for the year.

● M-Flow - The Department of Highways has been honoured with the 'Best Display Advertising of the Year in the Public Sector' award for its 'M-Flow' campaign, a unique accolade that highlights the clear transition towards digital adaptation by the public sector throughout 2022, particularly in the realm of advertising. The M-Flow campaign has creatively crafted both its concept of M-Flow Family and strategic ad implementation on LINE. This has resulted in successful and wide-spread public awareness, securing the highest engagement and click-through rates among all advertisements from public sector.

Simultaneously, from a business group perspective, in 2022 the retail and e-commerce sectors continued to utilise LINE OA for in-depth communication with each brand's consumer base. This communication involves detailed information on products and services, using chat for closing sales and employing various solutions on the platform to foster outstanding growth. This extends to advertising, creating product and service awareness and launching targeted marketing campaigns and promotions. This sector is rapidly and continuously adjusting to digital transformation on LINE, akin to banking and financial sectors. Meanwhile, the FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) sector is beginning to use LINE OA in depth, elevating it to data management on LINE, led by major brands like Unilever Thai Trading Limited. This presents an opportunity for other brands in this business group and other sectors to study and further develop LINE OA for the maximum benefit of data-driven business acceleration.

The business groups which made a strong movement on LINE in 2022 are the automobile sector, luxury goods and public sector. The automobile and luxury goods businesses focused on a Chat Commerce strategy, designing customer pathways to access brands via LINE, from building awareness to closing sales. Even though their products represent a significant investment by the consumer, they have been able to generate sustained and impressive growth through LINE, competing well with other business sectors. Meanwhile, public sector organisations have excelled in advertising on the LINE platform, creating public awareness by leveraging various solutions to their fullest potential, from LINE Ads, LINE stickers to the increased use of LINE OA. This reflects a profound adjustment to the digital world, which could potentially extend to driving the country's infrastructure development in the future.

In this digital era, the world and consumer behaviors are constantly changing. Brands must select the most effective tools to reach and captivate their customers. The LINE Thailand Awards not only recognise brands with superior digital marketing, but also stimulate each brand to improve their capabilities in utilising these solutions to respond better to their business needs.

For further details on the LINE Thailand Awards 2022, please visit https://lineforbusiness.com/linethailandawards/

