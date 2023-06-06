"Singha Park Chiang Rai" launches "Tea Capsules" with 6 quality tea flavors from 3 production sources

As a tea producer specialist, Singha Park Chiang Rai also strengthens its manufacturing capabilities to become more entirely complete production. In the past, the company has collaborated with partners who are outstanding in tea production abroad, such as Maruzen Tea Japan, a large tea producer from Japan to jointly invest in setting up a factory, which is regarded as the first tea factory outside Japan and only one in South East Asia to develop tea production in various forms to have quality and standards typical of Japan into the market for both domestic and export customers.

For new products, Tea Capsules by Singha Park Chiang Rai. There are 6 flavors in total:

1. Sencha tea: derived from the top of the green tea leaves in a processed way from the traditional Japanese to provide the tea aroma and smooth taste of the original green tea from Japan.

2. Hojicha tea: aromatic roasted green tea with Japanese production techniques with the uniqueness of roasting with heat before baking delivers the tea with a roasted tea taste, making it smooth, aromatic, easy to drink, and able to drink all day long.

3. Jasmine-scented Oolong tea: specially picked oolong tea produces an aromatic tea blended with a jasmine scent to create a fine tea-drinking experience.

4. Rose-scented Oolong tea: perfectly combined with the aroma of rose and the taste of fine oolong tea.

5. Taiwan tea: Made from Assam black tea in Nan province, uniquely mixed with bergamot aroma, making the taste smooth and suitable for blending with milk, similar to drinking original Taiwan tea.

And 6. Thai tea: Made from Assam red tea with a Nutty Tone taste, fit for creating premium iced Thai tea and readily made to drink by yourself.

Moreover, Tea Capsules by Singha Park Chiang Rai also comes with a mission to save the world and create sustainability by bringing innovative Mono Material Packaging, making each layer of plastic film to be the same type, all can be easily recycled and environmentally friendly.

Tea Capsules by Singha Park Chiang Rai, 1 box, contains 6 tubes, priced at 240 baht per tube and sold at 1,440 baht per set (1 set has 6 flavors). However, interested customers can purchase online via Lazada, Shopee, and Line Shop of Singha Park Chiang Rai, or see more details on Facebook: Singha Park The Matter Of Tea https://www.facebook.com/singhaparkshop