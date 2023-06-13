CP Foods exports Thailand's first cooked duck meat to Australia

Mr Prasit revealed that Australia is not only a milestone for the company's market expansion but also a reflection of Thai companies' high ability to produce agricultural goods. Australia is a potentially strong market for duck meat, with an annual consumption of 50,000 tons, and the company sees an increasing demand for ready-to-eat duck meat in this market.

This first batch of cooked duck meat will arrive in Australia this week by air. The company plans to export around 500-600 tons of cooked duck products per year, mainly including roast duck, shredded duck meat, and crispy duck pancakes.

"The company expresses its gratitude to the Director General of DLD and the officials from DLD and other relevant organizations for their successful penetration of the Australian duck meat market. This achievement enhances the competitiveness of Thailand's livestock industry. The company remains committed to exploring opportunities for exporting cooked duck meat in potential markets," said Prasit.

The duck meat products are certified with internationally recognized standards such as BRC (British Retail Consortium), SEDEX, and SMETA (Sedex Members Ethical Trade Audit).

As a result, CP Foods' duck meat products are recognized by leading modern trade retailers in Europe and worldwide, including highly competitive markets such as Germany, the United Kingdom, European Union countries, Japan, Singapore, New Zealand, and more.