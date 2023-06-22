Krungsri goes Vietnam, building on its strength in retail finance and synergizing with MUFG to bolster Thai businesses via the service of ASEAN LINK

The opportunities and potential for Vietnam’s economic growth are as follows:

of Vietnam is 97.58 million, making it the 15th largest country by population in the world and the 3rd in Southeast Asia. Beside the high proportion of working-age population, the growth rate of the middle-class is the fastest among Southeast Asian countries. (Source: NIA) In 2022, Vietnam enjoyed an impressively high economic growth rate of 8% with over 19.8% expansion in domestic retail sales and over 10.6% increase in exports. (Source: World Bank and BBC News)

for trade and thus benefits from the US-China trade war. The FDI promotion policy which involves investment law reform has facilitated foreign investment and simultaneously created investor confidence and a conducive investment climate, turning Vietnam into an attractive investment destination for global companies such as Boeing, Airbus, Google, Samsung, Canon, etc. The growth rate of FDI was as high as 13.5% in 2022. (Source: BBC News)

“Apart from using SHB Finance as a major mechanism for expanding retail customer base in foreign countries, Krungsri, which is a strategic member of MUFG, has a distinct competitive advantage in strong regional network. Together with MUFG, it can leverage world-class knowledge and expertise plus the opportunities derived from partner bank like VietinBank, a leading commercial bank in Vietnam strategically owned by MUFG, to provide assistance to and enhance opportunities for Thai customers who want to expand their business into Vietnam. To effectively respond to customers who seek advice or need a business partner to provide assistance in various aspects, Krungsri has recently upgraded its advisory service to be stronger and more efficient under the name of Krungsri ASEAN LINK which is ready to meet every customer needs in doing business.”

“To stay beside our customers as a trusted business partner, Krungsri has a knowledgeable and experienced team ready to help customers expand their business overseas. This team will work closely with MUFG and partner banks in various countries. For interested customers who want to expand their business into Vietnam, Krungsri is ready to help them through the services ranging from giving advice, undertaking analysis, supporting necessary information including marketing and economic data for merger and acquisition and business expansion in foreign countries, which may lead to the development and establishment of a regional office; and providing consultancy service relating to business laws and regulations which are different in each country. The Bank also offers advice concerning a comprehensive range of financial solutions which will certainly help identify new business opportunities and generate growth for Krungsri customers in Vietnamese market according to the strategic direction of GO ASEAN with Krungsri,” Mr. Wanchairabin concluded.

